The West Sayre School other wise known as the College Hill School had an inspection in October of 1921 the following is the report.
An inspection of the schoolhouse known as the College Hill School a two room, two story frame building located in West Sayre shows the building to be in good condition, and safe for school purposes.
This building was erected about thirty-two years ago (1884), and was used for schoolhouse purposes for several years, it was unoccupied for several years and again reopened after considerable improvements, to the heating plant, and another stairway and exit were added to reduce any fire hazard.
From time to time some people whose children attend school at the building have raised the question as to whether the building is safe for school purposes. The building stands on a hill, the same as several residences in that vicinity, and some expressed fear that it might blow over, and the report was circulated that at one time the wind had moved it about two inches.
The following report was made to the school board by L. L. Carman and O. R. Douglas who examined the building at the request of the Board of Education, Sayre PA.
Gentlemen: About twenty years ago I was going over the hill and the present school building was pointed out as College Hill school building.
Yesterday Mr. Douglas and I made an inspection of the building. We found the lines of the foundation are all very irregular and when the frame was put on the wall, it was squared up, so that it projects over the wall from two to three inches—all the way around the building. It is our opinion that the building has never moved one hundredth part of an inch from its foundation. If it, had it would have shown in the chimney on the west side of the building. The corners of the old building are plumb and even the siding shows no indication of the building ever being racked by the wind.
Inside of the building—in first room on first floor, there are no signs of cracking plaster, either on sidewalls or ceiling, which indicates that the building has never been racked by the wind.
We found the second room on second floor the same as the first floor perfectly solid. We tested this floor but could get no vibration.
In the basement we examined the stone wall and found it in perfect condition and in our judgement an exceptionally good wall.
The timbers are two by twelve, fourteen inches on center and are lapped by one and another on a timber eight by twelve, supported in the center by twenty-four inch stone pier. Resting on the girder on the second floor is an iron column extending up through first floor and carrying wooden girder on the second floor.
We find that the timber is in exceptionally good condition, and we believe that the building was constructed of the very best material.
In our opinion the building is perfectly safe in every way for school purposes, and is capable of withstanding the storms, with the exception of tornadoes or cyclones.
The report was signed October 25, 1921, by L.L. Carmen and O. R. Douglas. Orville R. Douglas is listed in the 1921 Sayre Directory as a carpenter and Louis L. Carman is listed as a Contractor.
According to the Sayre Centennial publication “A Century of Memories” the College Hill School was closed when the Fourth Ward School building on Miller Street opened in 1905 but it reopened when the school district’s enrollment necessitated it. I can find it in the Sayre Directories and in newspapers columns until 1927, I did find that in 1927 the 7th and 8th grade classes were using the building. The building stood empty until the mid-1940s when it was converted to two apartments. The former College Hill School still stands at the top of College Hill in Sayre today.
