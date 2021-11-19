An article from the Sayre Evening Times from the fall of 1921 gave the following information.
Advice against closing schools during epidemics of diphtheria was received today by Dr. Carlyle N. Haines County medical inspector from Dr. J. Moore Campbell, chief medical director of the State of Pennsylvania.
When many cases of diphtheria developed in Athens and two of the disease were diagnosed in Sayre, Dr. Haines decided to ask the advice of State Health Department in regard to closing schools. It had been the opinion of the county medical inspector that it would be preferable to have the schools open in order to keep a closer touch with the children. By keeping what is known as the “contact” pupils being those who have come in contact with the disease, in school they can be closely watched and given attention when any symptoms of diphtheria are shown. By close co-operation between the teachers and the public health nurse and by fumigating immediately after cases develop the disease can be kept in better control. In this opinion Dr. Haines was confirmed by the state Health Department.
Dr. Haines wrote a letter Friday, giving the situation in this valley in detail to the state department and asked a reply by telegraph.
The message received in reply Saturday was as follows:
“The department’s policy is to not close schools for diphtheria. Sending you special deliver mail; amount too long to telegraph.”
The letter was received by Dr. Haines the following Monday. In it Dr. Campbell said:
“Our policy is not to close schools on account of Diphtheria. We believe that culturing to eliminate carriers, the exclusion of droopy pupils by the teacher or nurse or school inspector and the proper handling of all known contacts will give good results without embarrassing the program of the school authorities. Keeping the schools open probably has the additional merit of enabling health authorities to pick up mild cases which might otherwise not be attended by physicians or reported.
“When a case is discovered in school the class is to be immediately dismissed and the room given a thorough sanitary cleaning, particular attention being paid to the desk at which the patient sat and the floor around it and the paraphernalia used by the patient. We would suggest as to the latter the thorough disinfection by means of germicidal solutions of pens and pencils he had used. His books may or may not be dangerous sources of subsequent infections. At present our laboratories are working on a method for their efficient sterilization without harming the book. Thus far no satisfactory means for sterilizing books have been contrived. Their destruction or preservation is left to the individual judgement.
“The room is reopened on the morning following its disinfection and classes are admitted without further interruption. The patient of course has been quarantined. The immediate contacts of the patient should be given immunizing doses of diphtheria antitoxin and their throats should be cultured. Positive throats should be excluded from school until at least two successive negatives have been obtained. If the contact of the patient with members of his class has been more or less extensive or in those instances where diphtheria is appearing repeatedly among pupils of a given school room, we advocate the culturing of the whole room and again the exclusion as above of all carriers.
“The practicability of handling these diphtheria outbreaks by means of cultures exists only where laboratory facilities are near at hand and the homes of pupils are not widely scattered—in short, it will work well in cities where cultures can be examined. In rural districts it is almost impossible to work out the culture method because too much time is lost in forwarding cultures to the laboratory and receiving reports on them and because the exclusion of any number of children from a rural school on account of probable positive throats means the expenditure of a great deal of time in covering considerable distances in re culturing those which have been excluded. Under these circumstances we are obliged to be content with the quarantine of the patient, and the cleaning of the school as already mentioned. The immediate contacts, either in the classroom or as playmates at recess or otherwise, of the patient are sent home and their parents advised that they, must receive an immunizing dose of diphtheria antitoxin if they are to be readmitted to school when it reopens the following day. Failure on the part of the parents to have these contacts immunized means their quarantine for at least five days observation and their return to school only on certificate of a physician that they have not developed diphtheria.
“There is nothing particularly new in the handling of diphtheria when it appears in a community at large. We do not approve of the closing of schools, but we depend rather on the measures above described if diphtheria has occurred in a classroom and on the enforcement of that section of the quarantine law which required teachers to immediately remove from school children who present symptoms of an infectious disease. I firmly believe that a rounding up of all contacts of any case in school or out is of equal importance with an absolute enforcement of our quarantine regulations. Contacts after rounding up, should be immunized, and quarantined for observation and whenever possible should be released only when negative nose and throat cultures have been secured.”
Carlyle N. Haines M.D. was born in LeRoy, Bradford County May 5, 1886. He was the son of Charles Haines M.D. who moved his family to Sayre when Carlyle was a young boy. Carlyle was a graduate of Sayre High School and the Baltimore College of Surgeons. In 1908 he returned to Sayre and practiced with his father until the breakout of World War I in which he served. In 1919 he was appointed to the permanent staff of the Robert Packer Hospital where he headed up the Urology Department until 1943. Dr. Haines died in 1945. Carlyle served on the Sayre Borough Council and his father Charles was at one time Burgess (Mayor) of Sayre.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
