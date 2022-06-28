For Overturning
Roe v. Wade
Caller 1: I am very thankful that the soul of our nation will no longer be stained with the daily loss of innocent lives. Roe v. Wade was a mistake from day one, based on misinformation. As a woman, I agree we should control our own bodies. If we did, there would be no need for abortions.
Caller 2: Way to go, Supreme Court, for finally overturning Roe v. Wade after 50 years. Hopefully, this is the beginning of the end of the right to abort, not only in the United States, but in the world.
Caller 3: My hard-earned taxpayer money should never have been used to fund Planned Parenthood’s free providing of abortions on demand. I had a vasectomy, so I know I didn’t get the woman pregnant. For a sperm donor, they have to pay at least half of the cost. I still think adoption is a better solution to the problem.
Against Overturning
Roe v. Wade
Caller 1: It’s getting harder and harder to be a proud American. Every day, something in this country chips away at that pride. It’s a sad day in America now that women have lost a fundamental personal right, thanks to the Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade. I fear for my granddaughters, who have less rights than what I have known in my life.
Caller 2: I hope all of the states that have new abortion laws have great welfare systems. Who do you think is going to pay for all these saved lives? There is nothing sadder than a baby born that even its mother doesn’t want.
Guns at School
I was just wondering if any of you readers remember in the late 90s and early 80s when our kids went to school with the guns in their trucks locked up, and not one of them decided to go in and shoot the school up. I wonder what the difference is. Maybe it might be that there’s no prayer in the schools, and no family. That’s all I have to say about the guns.
Saving on Gas
Biden’s 18 cents off of gasoline is a sham.
Gun Laws
It’s sickening that Texas has the most lenient gun laws, and yet they have an objection to any gun legislation. They defend the Second Amendment and feel they need to be armed to protect themselves. Ted Cruz’s answer is to have people in the schools armed. Isn’t it ironic that there were at least 20 police officers in the school — armed with all kinds of firearms and body armor — that stayed in the hallway like cowards and allowed all those poor children to be slaughtered?
Price Gouging
The conniving of bakeries and all other industries to reduce their products in addition to increasing the cost at the same time is unconscionable. The consumer should buy non-major products. Avoid the deceitful ways that the industry is abusing the people.
Economics Lesson
The political ads blaming the president for the price of gas is unfounded. The president does not set gas prices. May I suggest that people do their homework instead of listening to the media that spreads all the propaganda.
Sitting on a
Throne of Lies
I’d like to say that PennDOT is spinning a web of lies and fairytales if they want anyone to believe that they are responsive to the calls they have received, the criticism and the aggravation, because they do not respond, period. I have tried calling PennDOT concerning terrible road conditions, and yet they never respond, they never fix them, they don’t do anything. For them to say they’re responsive and putting out regular updates — they’re doing nothing. It’s nothing but an aggravation to people that shouldn’t have to be aggravated in a time like this.
Sayre Revitalization
Thank you to everyone working to revitalize Sayre. The events over the weekend to celebrate the mural and the street fair were awesome. Thank you so much, everyone.
Jan. 6 Mystery
Here is something of a little mystery. The following members of Congress — Andy Biggs from Arizona, Marjorie Taylor Green from Georgia, Mo Brooks from Alabama, Matt Gaetz from Florida, Louie Gohmert from Texas, Paul Gosar from Arizona, Jim Jordan from Ohio, and Scott Perry from Pennsylvania — all asked for a pardon after Jan. 6, when the Capitol was invaded. So here is the mystery, why would anybody ask for a presidential pardon if they did nothing wrong?
Fresh Pavement
I want to say that the newly paved parking lot at the Athens Guthrie Clinic is absolutely wonderful. It’s long overdue and much appreciated.
Solution to Gas Prices
With the huge, greedy oil companies making record profits and no concern for the struggling working class, why don’t people just not travel or stay close to home? If we work together and limit travel maybe this would get their attention and lower the prices back to a more reasonable amount.
State of our Country
I never thought I would see the collapse of the United States but I believe we are at the beginning of the end. Our political system is completely broken. From the county to the state to the federal level, the words respect, and compromise have vanished. The only way I see this changing would be for a party to emerge that currently does not exist. Replace all of the politicians for life who show no respect or compromise for doing the right thing.
