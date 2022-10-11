Election Signs
I agree with last week’s caller who questioned local election signs. These signs have been up since the 2020 election, and apparently nobody is enforcing any local ordinances about political signage.
Car Repairs
I’m a resident of Sayre and I would like to know where to submit the bills for auto repairs. The streets are a mess in most of Sayre. Are the borough or the water company going to pay for alignment and balancing for our vehicles?
Thought About Republicans
The Republican party is the party of lying and denial.
Biden’s Campaign
The news media was all abuzz when Al Sharpton leaked a message that President Biden was running for re-election in 2024. Sleepy Joe can’t even finish a thought or find his way off stage without a handler. How could the man run for anything if he can’t even walk in the right direction?
Historic Buildings
The Historic District is a joke. How much more historic can it be than the president of the Lehigh Valley Railroad’s home on Hayden Street. Think about it.
Attention Voters
Republican Senators Ron Johnson and Rick Scott want to do away with your Social Security and Medicare. They came out and said it. They’ve been after it since the beginning, like Roe v. Wade. The Supreme Court has been bought and paid for by the Republican Party. Ginny Thomas, wipe that smirk off your face.
Online Donations
I had a child come by my house today collecting donations for a school function. I gladly wanted to donate. When I read the letter, my only option was to go online to donate. Now this is not something that I do. I don’t understand why a school would do this. I was glad to make out a check, but there was no one to make out a check to. Everybody doesn’t go online to make donations.
The Wall That Heals
Caller 1: The time, effort and planning work that went into bringing the Wall That Heals to our area is wonderful. I can’t say enough good things about it. I hope everyone took a minute to honor it and the soldiers.
Caller 2: Thank you to all that made the Healing Wall in Sayre possible. The last time I saw the wall was in 1999 when it was set up in the Waverly stadium. My daughter was a high school senior and we went together so I could show her the wall and the names of so many lost men. My gratitude to the man that helped me find two people who had touched my life for a brief time, and to let them know they are remembered and missed.
Caller 3: I just came from visiting the traveling Vietnam Memorial. It was heartwarming and sad. Hats off to those who are responsible for bringing it to Sayre. It was fantastic.
Caller 4: I want to thank all of the volunteers who kept the wall open 24/7 for everyone to see. I took my grandson to get a history lesson. The lady sent us to Panel 32 East, Line 94. Robert H. McWilliams Jr. was a star athlete for Canton High School. He played football, basketball and baseball. After graduation, he enlisted in the US Army and died in Vietnam. We took a pencil to rub Bob’s name on our pamphlets as a keepsake. Americans must never forget the 58,000 men and women who gave their lives fighting for our country and freedom.
Visibility
I would like to say thank you for the reflective material that has been put on stop signs in the Sayre Borough area. It really gets your attention.
End of the World
I guess the President doesn’t know when Armageddon is coming. It’s going to come after a seven-year period. It’s not going to come tomorrow. It might be 20 years from now. That’s when all the countries of the world will go against Israel. They’ll get wiped out in Armageddon, their militaries anyway.
New Donation Location
Now that the Salvation Army store is closed, there is a good place to take your clothing and household things. That’s at the Catholic Charities in Nichols. It’s just a short ride and they will be very glad to have them. So please take any things up to Catholic Charities on Roki Boulevard in Nichols.
Florida
I wonder where Floridians are going to put all the debris from the hurricane.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.