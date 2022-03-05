It would have been just as sensible to call this week’s efforts “Decades And Cats,” rather than “...Of…” Here’s the reason for that: I have always–for decades– put the emphasis on the second syllable, like so:
deh-CADES.
Seems I’ve been wrong all these years, as has been repeatedly pointed out to me by nearly everyone else in the English-speaking world. I have fought the good fight, digging my heels in and arguing vehemently in my self-righteous indignation. Today I consulted the ultimate authority.
I Googled the query “correct pronunciation of decade.” Both British and American English came back with DECK-ades. I am devastated, knowing my entire family, along with thousands of friends, acquaintances and strangers) has mocked and ridiculed me, not because they were a bunch of ignorant louts, but because they were in the right. How can this be? DECKades sounds so pedestrian, whereas dehCADES has such a flair, such an air of sophistication. It’s so…me!
Never did I imagine I would have to eat crow in a battle of proper pronunciation. I remember my own state of high hilarity in my radio days when a co-worker mis-stated the name of the major league baseball player, Yoenis Cespedes, substituting a long A sound for the E in his first name. A DECKade later, here I am…a victim of Karmic vengeance. And I’ll be darned if I can think of a polite way to pronounce Uranus. What kind of a name is that, anyway?
Had dehCADE been correct, I might have been able to prattle on for an entire column about the magnitude of my brilliance. The taste of crow, on the other hand, is hardly worth lingering over, so at this point I’m switching topics.
Any number of cats have provided magical moments in my life. I find them to be mostly loving and kind, if more than a bit aloof from time to time. There was one-eyed Simba of the 7-toed front paws, a loving old grey tiger who slept often on the foot of my bed some six DECKades ago. There was Gollum, the flame-orange Persian with the glorious feather-duster broken tail. He thought he was a flying squirrel, leaping periodically from a second story window, all four legs splayed, tail ruddering in the wind. He also balanced on the litter box and pooped on the floor. Not sure if that habit formed before or after his many crash landings.
Real cats don’t do the things my cats have done. Not usually. I’ve mentioned in previous columns the little moron that insisted on lapping up the oil in floating candles, causing staggering weakness and explosive diarrhea. That took only two episodes to resolve, but that was plenty.
Experience a couple of cats like those and you come to doubt that felines are meant to share space with humans. But kittens are just so darned cute! We gave one years ago to one of our daughters and her family…I’ve told you about the hell-born hatred that hideous beast harbored for me while I cat-sat for her vacationing family some years ago. I was lucky to survive that week with my life. And there she sat, a smoky grey long-haired beauty with the most magnificent tail ever grown in the animal kingdom. All she wanted was to slice me open and watch me bleed out.
With the passing of time…fifteen years in fact…I have bonded with Kael, the remaining brother from a pair of litter mates, birthed here at El Rancho Davis in April, 2007. Kael’s brother, Goliath, went to the Rainbow Bridge in January, 2020, leaving his minutes-younger brother to fend for himself.
Perfect companions are a joy, and Kael has come to embody that kind of relationship. If I’m in my recliner, Kael is napping on my lap…after first using his considerable front claws to fluff up my scrawny old thigh bones. If it’s 9:00 at night, he’s suddenly sitting on the floor, staring up at me, with the message in his eyes that it’s time for his treats. He loves his treats.
Love, as Patty Smyth and Don Henley sang, “Somtimes…Just Aint’t Enough.” Kael is a great old cat, but he’s still capable of shocking indiscretions.
Until you bumble down the hall in the dark (as I did this evening), following the sound of something bad happening to your faithful old puddy, flicking on the wall light switch to find yourself witnessing the old feline hacking up a sodden kitten-sized hairball into his food dish, well…you ain’t seen nuthin’.
You–or at least, I–in this case might be tempted to shout a few obscenities at the ancient house pet, making reference to his questionable parentage as he flees to safety. A second look at the wad of spat-up hair confirmed that it’s nothing living, now or recently. The urge to just walk away is nearly overwhelming, but I know I won’t do that. The poor old guy didn’t do it to be mean. He’ll forgive me for shouting at him and come to my lap to snooze as soon as I clean up his disgusting little object. It’ll be dehCADES before I do that again.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
