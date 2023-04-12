State Route 199 road work
I was just wondering when they’re going to start on Keystone Avenue over there with the road. I thought they were supposed to start the week of the 20th but two weeks have gone by and want to know when they will get it started. Editor’s Note: In a story published on March 25, PennDOT officials stated the next phase of the Route 199 project will begin in June. However, it should be noted that a water main project is scheduled for Monday, April 17, which will close one lane between Lockhart and Center streets.
How many did he win?
New York’s District Attorney campaigned on a promise that he would take down Donald Trump. Alvin Bragg boasted that he had prosecuted the Trump organization 100 times in court. How many did he win? The FBI couldn’t get President Trump littering the floor at Mar-a-Lago.
Mickey Mouse trial
I’m a resident of New York State and first and foremost I am not a Trump supporter but this trial that they’re doing in New York City is completely ridiculous. The taxpayers in New York are paying for all this nonsense? Let’s take a trip up to Binghamton to look at how bad the roads are, it’s like driving on a dirt road all patched over. Our money should be going to a lot better places than this Mickey Mouse trial.
Sayre softball scoreboard
I went over to see the Sayre girls softball team play tonight and the scoreboard doesn’t work. The scoreboard for the girls softball team hasn’t worked in over three years. But driving by the boys baseball field, that scoreboard works. Sayre School District: you really need to get that scoreboard fixed, the girls’ side.
Demon influence
Satan is called the God of this world now and he has his demon influence of political agenda around the world. So there’s going to be coming up, there’s going to be a one world religion and a one world government.
Vegetation
Can the code enforcer please do something about the vegetation that’s growing and spreading into the ally called Repasky Lane between Seneca Street and Mohawk Street? It scratches vehicles driving down the alley. When the borough paves the roads the crews veer around the mess instead of making the homeowners take care of the problem. It gets worse every year. I hope something can be done.
Who’s to blame?
Blame Trump for another one. Who did you blame before Trump was here? How did he start the violent movements? Most of it started with George Floyd. They got away with looting and burning and everything and what did Trump do?
Demon-crats
Well the Demon-crats are at it again. (Inaudible) bad man Trump to cover Biden’s incompetence. Does anyone remember John Edwards’ illegal campaign money? Hushed his adulteress, he got off scot-free. Oh and by the way, speaking of Biden, his wife, does anybody really know how he met her? Yes, that’s right. Joe met Jill Biden when she was her son’s babysitter when she was 16. You can’t make this stuff up. Wow. The hypocrisy.
Trash talk
I was wondering how many bags of garbage you can put out during garbage pickup. I’ve seen places that have 15 to 20 bags. I don’t know whether they grab them from Athens or what but they always take them and they don’t have any extra stickers on the bags.
Henry Farley column
Henry Farley’s piece on the Waverly School System featured on Friday, April 7 was very interesting. But why was there no mention of Weston School that was located on Chemung Street in Waverly?
Congrats Eric
Congratulations to the Waverly Village Board for appointing new recreation director Eric Reznicek. He will bring back the respectability and accountability of this office in the years of Andy (inaudible) and Joe Cummings. The village and the school district working together with programs for all the youth in our community and the school district. Once again, we will gain the respect of our taxpaying citizens. The accountability of every program that recreation offers to our youth. Congratulations Eric. Enjoy your job.
