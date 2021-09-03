Thirteen men of foreign birth became citizens of the United States at Naturalization Court held at Towanda Thursday September 29, 1921. Eight of them lived in Sayre, two in Canton, and one each in South Waverly, New Albany and Alba townships, and all promised to refrain from violating the Eighteenth Amendment to the federal constitution.
The Eighteenth Amendment declared the production, transport, and sale of intoxicating liquors illegal, though it did not outlaw the actual consumption of alcohol. Under the terms of the Eighteenth Amendment Prohibition began on January 17, 1920, one year after the amendment was ratified.
The Reverend Walter Doughty Gladwin, pastor of the Methodist church at New Albany, who was born in Lincolnshire, England, and who came to this country in 1915 was one of the men who was naturalized. The other new citizens were:
Antoni Plychto, 146 East Street, Sayre; Rudolph Radlemyer, 101 Maple Street, Sayre; Fred Grossman, Riverside Drive, Sayre; Giuseppe Esposito, Sullivan Street, Canton; Danko Novak, 105 Garden Street, Sayre; Luigi Quatrini, 206 Thomas Avenue, Sayre; Christino DiSisto, 104 River Street, Sayre; Joseph Yanuzzi, 393 South Fulton Street, South Waverly; Louis Robinson, 136 North River Street, Sayre; Theodore Weber, Alba Township; Raymond Peter Ciavardini, 127 Thomas Avenue, Sayre; Julius Atkins, also known as Julius Dworkin, South Center Street, Canton.
Judge Maxwell addressed the newly made citizens and Mrs. E. L. Smith presented each with a small American Flag on behalf of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The new citizens were warned against violations of the law by Judge Maxwell and made special reference to the Eighteenth Amendment.
“You will be liable to have your naturalization papers revoked if you are found violating the federal amendment to the constitution known as the Eighteenth Amendment,” said the court.
“I just want to say a word to you. Do you realize that you men have had conferred upon you today one of the greatest honors that can be conferred upon any individual, and that is to become a citizen of the United States?
“It is a great honor, and there is one thing I want to impress upon your minds; you have, with the uplifted hand, taken a solemn oath, that you will defend and uphold the constitution of the United States. Do you realize what that means—that you will defend and uphold the constitution of the United States?
“The Eighteenth Amendment or what is known as the prohibition amendment, is a part of the Constitution of the United states, and it is now due to each one of you, individually and collectively, to uphold the constitution of the Untied States, in other words, that you will live up to and respect what is known as the Eighteenth Amendment to the Constitution of the United States.
“Any man who deliberately violates that constitution violates his oath and you will be liable to have your naturalization papers revoked, if you are found to be violating the federal amendment to the constitution, known as the Eighteenth Amendment; so it behooves all of you, if you respect your oath, as citizens of this country to not only uphold and enforce the Eighteenth Amendment but to use your influence with your neighbors and friends to do the same thing as good citizens, and we call upon you to do that, and I know everyone of you will say yes, you will. Is that right? All answered yes. Certainly, you will.”
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
