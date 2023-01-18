Has anybody noticed the sewer smell coming into the Valley homes and restaurants?
It’s electric
In the move to make all things electric, President Biden’s Administration is now considering banning gas stoves from being purchased. Have the Democrats and so called experts considered how electricity is produced? Have they considered the impact to the aging power grids in this country and being able to support all the new electricity needs. It’s clear that the Democrats only listen to the lobbying efforts made by the climate change experts. They need to look at the whole picture and understand the other impacts that all these decisions will have.
Biden’s border visit
Air Force One spent almost four hours in El Paso, Texas. The streets were sanitized. The Mayor’s a Democrat so he had the city crew clean up the migrant camps. The President never saw a single immigrant. Sleepy Joe doesn’t even know we have a border crisis. President Biden did walk by one of the 30 foot tall walls built by President Trump. Governor Abbott told Biden he was $20 billion and two years too late.
Going through the reds
I would like to know when the police department are going to monitor Lincoln Street and Linden Street intersection to the reds on the school bus. We’ve got cars going through the reds every morning.
President Biden
To his credit, Joe Biden has delivered the largest economic recovery plan since Franklin Roosevelt. The largest infrastructure plan since Dwight Eisenhower. He’s confirmed the most judges since John Kennedy, the second largest healthcare bill since Lyndon Johnson and the largest climate change bill in our history. Compared to predecessor, Donald Trump, who gave us Jan. 6.
Please slow down
The speed limit on West Lockhart Street to Pennsylvania Avenue isn’t 50 miles an hour or 40 miles an hour, it’s 25 miles an hour. Please slow down.
Recycling
Just wanted to let everybody know that the transfer station in Barton is now letting you get rid of your recycling there.
Dangerous
What’s more dangerous than guns? Humans.
Cookie jar
Hey, sleepy Joe got caught with his hand in the cookie jar.
