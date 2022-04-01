While I was looking for information on the Athens bridge, I came across a report on the flood of the Susquehanna River in 1913 that put me in mind of the flood that occurred in East Sayre in 2011. The following is the information I found in the Athens Gazette and Towanda Daily Review.
The Susquehanna River at Sayre reached its highest mark early Friday morning March 28, 1913, when it stood at 18 feet according to the gauge at the Water Company’s pumping station and soon after it began to drop slowly and went down about four inches quickly. This lacked two feet and four inches as it was during the record flood of 1902 when the water stood at the twenty feet four-inch mark at the pump house, and everything was drowned out there.
The water began to run into the Water company station on Thursday afternoon and in the evening the large pumps were shut down as the reservoir was full and the small pump was kept going until 10 p.m. when it was also stopped. The water covered the floor at the station but did not come within a foot of the grates in the fire boxes, and everything was in condition to start the pumps at any time.
The water arose until three houses on East Lockhart Street were entirely surrounded. The home of Thomas Downs on the north side of the street, and the Geisinger house and the house occupied by Patrick Quill on the south side were surrounded, but the water did not reach the first floor of any of them. Many of the houses on Garden Street and on North East Street were entirely surrounded by the water, and it was over the top of the first floor of many of them. Late that afternoon the residents moved out in boats.
The newly built approach to the river bridge (Sayre) proved altogether too short and it was necessary to use a rowboat to take people across. The roadway was washed out at the west end of the slope, and those who came there with teams did not dare to attempt to drive over. A number of cans of milk for the Kimmich Dairy had to be carried across in boats. The water washed much of the slope away and the guard rail on the south side was also carried away when the bank washed out below it. During the afternoon two boys got too near the edge and fell into the swift current but were rescued without much difficulty. Shepard’s Creek spread out over the creek Flats but was no higher than during any ordinary freshet. The river covered the entre flats from the railroad embankment and this turned the current of the creek down toward Garden Street and North East Street, but property was not damaged there except for the deposit of mud that will be left when the water receded.
There was very little debris running, in fact the water was remarkable free from trash of any kind. The only thing of value that was noticed especially was a pair of bob sleds that floated past.
In Athens on Friday morning the Susquehanna began to subside. The Chemung at noon was about at a standstill after the jump of six feet that it took the night before owing to a cloudburst at Hornell, NY. The flood situation at Athens was not alarming and the people along the river felt quite relieved for Wednesday and Thursday when the rivers were rising rapidly, they feared the guard banks might give way and wipe out a portion of the town.
The Susquehanna River reached its highest point about 10 o’clock Friday morning and it lacked about two feet from being as high as February 1902. From six o’clock the night before until six o’clock Friday morning the Susquehanna raised six feet. The flats on the east side are completely submerged and the west end of the Inter State Fair Ground was about two feet under water which was backed in as far as the main exhibition building which was surrounded by water.
The drop in temperature of 36 degrees in six hours checked the Susquehanna from rising higher. Had the rain continued a serious flood may have resulted.
Only a small amount of damage was done in Athens by the water. Some of the cellars of the east side of town were filled with water.
The current was so swift where the water runs over the road at the east end of the covered bridge that farmers who were coming to town found it difficult to ford. The water tore the road up considerably.
Satterlee Creek was not as high as it was the day before. It had done considerable damage to farmland along its course.
The Chemung River raised so high that it was flowing over the state road at the turn near the tannery. Much damage was done in Greene’s Landing where the water backed up around the houses.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.