Dip Ahead
How many tax paying citizens drive down Lockhart Street past Dunkin Donuts on their way to Sayre every day? If you do, then you have had a close encounter with the dip in the road. To avoid it, you take your life into your hands and drive into the left lane just before oncoming traffic. What really bothers me is how much money is being spent to upgrade Route 199. Are they going to fix the dip? It is bad enough to ruin somebody’s shocks or front end alignment.
Whopper with Cheese
I saw Biden on TV. He ought to work for Burger King because he’s selling a bunch of Whoppers.
Russia Crisis
Caller 1: I was wondering if they will be bringing back the draft when we go to war with Russia.
Caller 2: Europe is teetering on the brink of war between Russia and Ukraine, and who knows who else, and we have a weak President of the United States dealing with the crisis. If that doesn’t make anybody shudder, I don’t know what would.
Caller 3: Get your guns ready, because we’re going to be in it with Russia or China or Iran.
Scam Alert
I got a call last week from Publisher’s Clearinghouse, or so they said. I had won $7.5 million and a Mercedes Benz. I hadn’t even entered the sweepstake. It had a 607 area code. Please beware.
Liberal Media
I’m sad that hundreds of thousands of people can travel to Washington to march for life, but the mainstream media doesn’t mention it at any time in their broadcasts. It is so sad. If that doesn’t tell you how liberal the media is, I don’t know what will.
Medication Ads
I’m tired of this TV and all these ads with “ask your doctor about” every different concoction that these pharmaceutical companies come up with. It seems like every day, there’s some new weirdly named product they come up with. My doctor has the ability to research the medications available and decide himself what I need, not some astro-doctor’s instruction to disregard my doctor’s ability.
Minimum Wage
I find it very amusing that our Republican state representatives are very much against raising the minimum wage. Their salary is the third-highest in the United States, only behind California and New York. They usually make around $80,000-$90,000 dollars per year, plus a per diem rate when they’re in session, plus gas mileage. But they don’t want to raise the minimum wage for the workers that are providing their services for the people of Pennsylvania.
Rations
Why can’t grocery stores return to ration stamps and ration coupons such as we used during the shortages during the World Wars. That would be a great deterrent to this stock shortage we’re having right now with supply and distribution.
Voting Rights Act
This is for the people that are totally against the voting rights bill, you should think about this. Most people think it’s probably just a way to suppress Black, Hispanic and other marginalized voters. However, this is also going to have an impact on the elderly, on the disabled, and even on college students. It has been suggested that for college students to vote, they need to register their car in the state where they are attending college. This is absolutely ridiculous. I really think people should really look at the Voting Rights Act and see how it’s going to impact them personally.
Capital Project
The Waverly Central School District’s capital project will cost between $25 million and $40 million. Let’s vote no on that.
Hydrant Access
First of all, let me thank those of you who realize that the fire hydrants in front of your dwellings need to be accessible to firefighters to hook up when needed. They don’t have time to shovel. Several places in the Valley where this never got addressed. The crews clean the sidewalks but not in front of the hydrants. When your sidewalk is raised, it gets addressed by the code enforcement officer. It is imperative for them to step up and address the never cleaned hydrants. Please, the fire crew has just a few minutes to fight a fire.
Biden’s First Year
Did anyone watch the president’s one hour, 51 minutes speech and news conference last Tuesday? It sounded like he was taking a victory lap. Sleepy Joe actually said he thought he outperformed expectations. Nobody expected him to create the highest inflation rate in 40 years in just 10 or 11 months. Hopefully in 2022, he will find the missing link in the supply chain. At least he still has Kamala Harris around to make him look good. God bless America.
Encouraging the COVID Vaccine
For the people who don’t want to take the shots, read the Morning Times and get the hint.
Congratulations
Congratulations to the Harlan Rowe FFA for attending the farm show and receiving their charter. Nice work, kids.
Keller and Infrastructure
I saw the summary article of Congressman Keller’s town hall, where he mentioned all of the great things that were happening in Bradford County with broadband expansion, and then proceeded to “educate” us on what infrastructure means. Yet he still voted against the recent Infrastructure Bill to further extend broadband and repair roads, bridges, and water systems. You can’t take credit for something that you didn’t vote for.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.