Saona mystic mind reader, alias Joe Cassidy of Wiklesbarra(this was his spelling) was arrested while crystal gazing at the new Sayre Theatre at 9:05 o’clock Friday evening December 16, 1921 on the charge that he did “willfully and unlawfully for gain and lucre predict future events,” or in other words he broke the law against fortune telling.
Two of Saona’s employees had passed through the audience at the New Sayre Theater distributing pieces of paper. All questions were written on the slips, and they were collected by the assistants. The slips were supposedly burned in sight of the audience. Then Saona gazed into a crystal ball about the size of a stunted pumpkin, and commenced telling the past, the present and the future and at that instant on the stage walked County Detective F. E. Seager, followed by O. Roy Heverly, a special policeman.
“Hands up” said Seager.
Up went the hands of the mystic mind reader and he made no attempt to hypnotize the officer although that was one of his star stunts. He just stepped back, aghast, and raised his hands. Seager grabbed one of his arms, led him behind the scenes and then reached in his pocket. Out came a pair of “nippers” (used to lead prisoners in place of handcuffs) and in this device one of Saona’s wrists was clasped. Saona was taken to Justice Bonfoey’s office by Seager and Heverly and the audience at the New Sayre Theatre did not move for several seconds. The people were astounded. Some thinking that Saona might have committed a high crime, others thought that an advertising stunt was being pulled off. Then after the moving picture operator had recovered his equanimity, he commenced showing advertising pictures.
“You’re Joe Cassidy of Wilkes-Barre” said Bonfoey when Saona was in front of the court. Then a warrant was read which charged as follows.
One John Doe, alias Saona, did willfully and unlawfully for gain and lucre predict future events by cards, tokens, inspection of the head and hands of any persons and by one’s age and by consulting the movements of heavenly bodies and did also for gain and lucre pretend to effect any purpose by spells, charms, necromancy and incantations and did also willfully and unlawfully for lucre and gain pretend to tell fortunes and foretell future events by other means than those aforesaid and did also willfully and unlawfully pretend for lucre and gain to enable anyone to get and recover stolen property and to tell where lost articles and animals are and to stop bad luck and to put bad luck on any person and to give success in business enterprise, speculations, lottery and games of chance and to win the affections of any person whatever for marriage and seduction and to make one person marry another and to induce any person to alter, and make a will in favor of or against anyone and to tell the place where treasures, money or valuables are hid and to tell the place where to dig and search for gold, money, hidden treasure or other articles and to make one person dispose of property, business and any valuable thing in act of assembly in such cases made and provided.”
Of course, Seager, who made the complaint did not expect to prove all of this, but he did expect to prove enough to cause Saona some worry.
Bonfoey held the mystic mind reader for appearance the next Thursday under $1,000 bail. R. Nye Merrill, father of the manager of the New Sayre Theater came to Sayre from Waverly and entered the bail.
Saona was released and returned to the new Sayre Theatre. Then he proved that he was not nervous for he at once used for the first time an apparatus that he had received the day before and he “got away with it” successfully. In the box he had just received he placed his wife. Four men chosen from the audience held the box by ropes. Then two men sawed the box in two with a crosscut saw. And out of the box Saona took his pretty wife, unharmed and smiling.
County Detective Seager made complaint against Saona at the request of District Attorney W. G. Schrier upon information given the two officers at various times. According to Schrier, Saona by his response to questions asked at Athens during the week the “mystic mind reader” was exhibiting there, paved the way for two or three divorce actions. The climax came during a matinee performance the previous day. Replies he made to questions caused two women to collapse, according to the officers. The officers were further led to believe that Saona, by his replies to questions had caused suspicion to enter the minds of persons that might result in disrupting families. For this reason, the officers said they decided to take action. They further said that they would not only prevent Saona for replying to any more questions of a fortune telling nature while he was in Sayre, but that they would see to it that he did no crystal gazing at Towanda, where he was advertised to appear next.
Walter Merrill manager of the Bew Sayre Theatre was arrested January 5, 1922, on the charge of being an accessory to a fortune telling stunt performed at the New Sayre Theatre December 16, 1921, performed by Saona “Mystic Reader” Saona was in the midst of one of his alleged fortune telling stunts, with telephone wires attached to his helmet.
The penalty for fortune telling according to the law was as follows: “The first offense shall be punished with no more than two years imprisonment or not less than 15 days and a fine of not more than $100 or less than $10, either or both.”
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
