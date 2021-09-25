On those rare occasions when it falls to me to prepare an evening meal--or really any meal at all--the smart money is on getting carry out from just about any place that claims to make food that’s fit for human consumption. It’s not that I’m a terrible cook...well, let me rephrase that: no one has ever died from eating my cooking, although there have admittedly been times when stomach pumps were kept on a side table, just in case…
With this in mind, we opted for a delectable repast from a local chicken-dispensing establishment this evening. Part of the reason for this was that today was the first day of my wife’s retirement, and by mutual agreement it seemed fair that she shouldn’t be required to devise a multi-course meal from among all the delicacies in our pantry and freezer.
Lots of time for that down the road...apparently when she gets tired of scouring parts of the house that I’ve never known existed. While she was in the workforce, there were times when I might be here in the Great House at El Rancho Davis, and I would nobly handle a load of laundry or maybe run the dishwasher. There seemed nothing else to do. Her eyes see things that my eyes never even suspected needed cleaning or rearranging.
Forgive me. I’m easily sidetracked. I was talking about the construction of an irresistible evening meal. After much back and forth about who was hungry for what, and who really cared one way or the other, we came to an agreement that required me to fire up one of the family chariots and make a bee-line for the nearest Dandy minimart for a foursome of their gourmet hotdogs slathered in mustard, onions and meat sauce, along with two orders of steak fries.. Simple, easy and inexpensive. “Our” Dandy is a mere eight-tenths of a mile away. I’m there in nearly no time at all, and as I throw the car door open to dash in and place my order, my phone rings...it’s Karen and she’s changed her mind. (WOW! THAT never happened before!)
So...I’m off to the local KFC, which adds three miles one way to my excursion. And these are three of the worst miles in all of Pennsylvania...Main Street, which morphs into Keystone Ave as Athens runs uninterrupted into Sayre, is entirely chewed up and spit out by ongoing preparation for the Great Repaving that is projected to continue until late 2024. The two-named thoroughfare which constitutes State Route 199, does for automotive suspension the same thing that a bull does for a china shop.
Eventually my little car and I bumble and sway and wallow through the minefield of paved and patched roadway, only to find that the line for the KFC drive-through stretches all the way into the north-bound lane that I’ve been traveling on. I am 12 spots back from the order station, with another four having placed their desires in the hands of the executive chef and crew of the Colonel’s emporium. I’m 16 spots from food.
As luck would have it, Queen’s Greatest Hits has just taken center stage in my dashboard CD player. Freddie Mercury and I blend our magnificent voices through the tragic story of Bohemian Rhapsody (I noticed the car behind me actually backed away as far as she could during our performance). She crept a little closer as our wait dragged on, but she finally pulled out of line and gave up as I matched Freddie’s falsetto, note for note on “Somebody to Love.” Next car up! That guy was all in on “We Will Rock You,” but we were still 7 cars from the order station and he had beat his steering wheel nearly to death.
Time wore on, the moon changed phases, my fingernails grew noticeably longer, and we inched ever closer to the coveted spot by the microphone where a guy named Jasper stood ready to pass our most fervent wants and needs on to the shift change of crews.
Jasper struggled a bit with getting my order straight in his mind...apparently nobody in history had ever asked for a box with three extra crispy legs--or it might have been the fact that I got laryngitis while matching Freddie Mercury’s soaring range. He also somehow managed to hear “thigh” instead of “leg” in the second box along with a lovely, succulent breast.
By the time I got back to El Rancho, it was near enough to bedtime that I considered suiting up in my pj’s and robe before settling down, but I knew for an absolute fact that I couldn’t trust either dog or cat for long enough to make the change. Adding a bit of final insult to the proceedings, I made the strange discovery that “mac and cheese” translates to “cole slaw” in the land of Jasper’s native tongue. It’s kind of sad, because had he got it right, I might have gone back and let him join Freddie and me on “We Are The Champions,” or “You’re My Best Friend.”
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.