They talk about President Carter’s high points during his administration. What a lot of people don’t know is he gave up the Panama Canal, which he had no right to do that. Now the Chinese are talking about taking over the Panama Canal. Of course I’ll probably be told that I don’t know what I’m talking about but I do know because I do a lot of investigations.
Happy President’s Day
What did Joe Biden do to celebrate President’s Day? Did he go to the Lincoln Memorial, Washington’s Monument, or even Palestine, Ohio? No. He secretly went to Ukraine to give them another blank check. The White House warned the Russian’s that he was coming to the war zone. Our Congress has already promised Ukraine $113 billion. If sleepy Joe does decide to run again in 2024, somebody needs to give him a map so he can find our 2,000 mile southern border.
Taxes
They’re worried about Trump’s tax returns, why don’t they check the Democrats and see how they are.
Lights
I was wondering if we could put lights on the Sayre River Bridge like they do in Athens, that would be very helpful. Editor’s Note: That would likely be up to PennDOT since it’s a bridge. Athens Township got into some hot water several years ago when they replaced the lights on the Athens bridge.
Waverly NY Forward Grant
I see that Waverly got $4.5 million because of the rejuvenation in the parks. They got a $40,000 tennis court in Waverly Glen that they can’t use. They want buy private property and take it off the tax from the other place they want to fix up for a boat launch. The downtown — you got two restaurants, one closes early, you got two bars with the bar separate from the eating area for families, you got a jewelry store that is sometimes open, a used clothing store, and then you’ve got another store that’s real nice but they don’t carry a lot of clothes and stuff. Then we got nine marijuana stores, sorry, sticker stores thanks to our governor allowing them to have marijuana. Editor’s Note: The grant isn’t solely for parks. Additionally, a committee that includes local residents and business leaders will be formed to help decide how to spend the money.
Three junk cars
I’d like to know who you have to see about getting rid of three junk cars on Chemung Street. I’ve been to the mayor, the code enforcement officer, the police department, and the borough manager. I don’t know who’s supposed to take care of this. It’s just frustrating. They don’t do their jobs, I don’t know what’s going on.
Let’s get rid of them too
They want to do away with guns because they kill people, what about airplanes, cars, and wild animals that kill people. Let’s get rid of them too.
Sidewalks
Whatever happened to sidewalks must be cleared 24 hours after the storm? They’re not doing it.
First class service
United States Postal Service, 20 days for a letter, first class, to go from Sayre to Athens and still not there yet. What gives?
Identification, please?
You recently published two articles about traffic accidents where somebody was killed. The first was three people were killed by an 18 year old driver that was corroborating with the police but was not yet identified. The other one is the driver is now in the hospital for two weeks and is also not identified. So, what is this? Is this poor police work or poor reporting. Let me know. Editor’s Note: Neither. The police decide when to reveal certain details to the public/media, and we will report on those details once they become available.
Impending socialism
In the last election, millions of voters based their vote solely on retaining their abortion rights, ignoring the threat of impending socialism. Now, as the Biden regime attempts to spend a trillion dollars to help mostly upscale college students pay off their debt, I hope the Supreme Court can see the danger here. My dictionary defines socialism as the stage between capitalism and communism.
