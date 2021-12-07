Stover’s Acres
Caller 1: A very large tract of land that borders through 17/I-86 is being meticulously cleared. It took at least four huge trucks to haul all the logs away. Neighbors on the back side of Stover’s Acres now have a very clear view of the CVS Pharmacy and New York State. Inquiring minds want to know what is being planned. Let’s end all of the conjecture, which is driving us crazy.
Caller 2: I’m curious what is being built near the Wilawana Dandy, behind Stover’s Acres off I-86. There’s been a lot of land clearing activity going on for a year now. I heard a casino, but nobody wants to say.
Car Shortage
I don’t buy brand new cars. I look for a nice used car. Everyone is worried about how the supply chain catastrophe is creating empty shelves in many stores. Does anyone notice that used car dealers are having fewer cars on their lots every week? I was told that you could take a two or three-year-old car back to the auction, and resell it for more than what you paid for. What is happening in our country? Is this a diabolical scheme so cars look more affordable to the average American, or is this just another small business failure? God save America.
Gun Violence
In your paper on Tuesday, you had a picture of Santa Claus handing a gun to a young man. What’s the difference whether he has the gun, or a van where he can run a bunch of people over? One thing is sure, they should sell safety, how people teach safety with guns. The gun isn’t the killer, it’s the person that uses it.
Editor’s Note: The picture being referenced was a cartoon on Page A4 of the Tuesday, Nov. 30 edition of the Morning Times.
Regarding Biden
Caller 1: The Biden Administration has already proven to be the most anti-faith, anti-family and anti-American in history. To all you folks who voted for him, I hope you’re happy. I am not.
Caller 2: The United States is too big for Biden to run, so now he’s trying to run your household. He can suck an egg if he thinks I’m wearing a mask in the house.
Healthcare Question
Could someone please tell me what my ZIP Code has to do with health insurance? I thought it was to help with delivering mail.
Family Safety Idea
All the citizens of our great Valley considering any contractor doing work in your home should ask for the liability insurance coverage and their current COVID update with proof of vaccination and their booster. If they aren’t up to date, they could infect your home and family. Stay safe and make sure everything is in order.
Masks must return
Get back the masks, the social distancing and the hand sanitizer in all places worldwide until the last person has recovered from all of the variants.
Standing with Israel
People who want to destroy Israel are a bunch of nuts. Israel is indestructible, because the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob isn’t going to let it happen. In fact, the ones who come against Israel are going to be destroyed themselves, including Iran and Russia.
Sidewalk Issues
My husband and I like to walk in the evening in Athens. It is impossible to walk on the sidewalk down Vanderbilt Street. The sidewalk on the last block of that street is always blocked by junk vehicles. Why doesn’t code enforcement do something about the junk vehicles and the parking on the sidewalk?
Trump Supporters and Vaccines
Are there people in this area so morally corrupt because they follow a very immoral ex-president — who made vulgar comments about women, is a seemingly pathological liar, who took advantage of poor people, etc. — that they don’t get the vaccine for COVID because they are willing to chance sickening and even possibly causing the deaths of others like young children, sick people and the elderly?
Get the Jab
The only way to end this COVID nightmare is to get a significant portion of the local and US population vaccinated – to slow down the spread and limit future mutations. We are not doing our part — with Bradford County still at only 41% fully vaccinated. Let’s end COVID. Please get vaccinated today.
