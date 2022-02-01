Time for a Merger
I have a suggestion for the Sayre and Athens school district voters. Let’s propose a merger to the voters and see what the results are. The public would like to see a merger happen. The school boards should vote to do it and then put the pieces together. It’s time it happened for the good of the students.
Celebrate Our Citizens
I suggest we light up Round Top Star every year to recognize police, firemen, businesses, employees, teachers, EMTs, et cetera.
Bumpy Road
I would like to invite the road supervisor of Athens Township to drive down Washington Street. However, if it is raining, watch out for the holes. If it is dry, you would be in a dust storm. If you have a newer car, you are in big trouble. Why not pave one street at a time properly, instead of ruining every street down to the high school. We pay taxes just like everyone else.
On Russia and Ukraine
Caller 1: Here we are once again, the policemen of the world, sending hundreds of millions of dollars of military equipment — which we should be using the money here at home for the folks that need it with this inflation — and we are activating our men and women to go into a conflict overseas against Russia. We should be worrying about ourselves at home. It’s time to not be the policemen of the world. Let the countries that surround Russia worry about this. Why should we be worried about what Russia is doing when we have our own problems here at home?
Caller 2: Does President Biden actually think that 8,500 of our finest soldiers on heightened alert are going to be a deterrent to stop 127,000 highly trained Russian troops? They said there are 20,000 Americans in Ukraine who have been ordered to evacuate without any game plan. Is Ukraine going to be our next Afghanistan debacle? God save the Americans stuck in Ukraine.
Caller 3: Instead of being grateful for the United States and NATO support to help Ukraine stand firm against Russia, the Ukrainian President is criticizing our president for overstating the problem. Sounds to me like we ought to just keep our troops at home, worry about our own borders and let them deal with their own problems.
McLinko’s Lawsuit
It is just so wonderful to see Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko, Mr. “Stop the Steal” McLinko, so excited about the lawsuit he was involved in that is trying to get rid of voting by mail. When we have computers doing everything — when we have everybody carrying a computer in their pocket — in this day and age, Mr. McLinko wants you to go to the ballot box every time. He wants control of the election at the county level. He wants to be in control of the ballot box. That’s the very guy who went down there to the riot on Jan. 6 and represented us so well down there in Washington. What an embarrassment. Over 2 million people chose a mail-in ballot during the 2020 election, and our man Doug thought they were all illegal.
Act 77
Pennsylvania Act 77, passed in 2019, made possible no excuse mail-in ballots. How did State Representative Tina Pickett vote on that legislation and how many Bradford County voters found it helpful to use mail-in voting?
Editor’s Note: Pickett supported Act 77 in 2019.
Loyal to Trump
Virtually no one a year ago predicted that Trump could compel the Republican to genuflect to the big lie and the recasting of insurgents as martyrs. Mr. Trump has started the first mass political movement in the past century that’s ready to fight by any means necessary, including bloodshed for its cause.
Valentine’s Day Gifts
I wonder if Biden will send the President of Russia and the President of China a box of chocolates for Valentine’s Day.
Litchfield Elementary
The members of the Sayre School Board have completely mishandeld the Litchfield Elementary School problem. Now is the time to sell the property, get what money you are able to and get out from under it completely. Stop wasting taxpayer money in any circumstances.
Tax Returns
The U.S. Treasury and IRS should issue a mandate that no 2021 tax returns will be processed until all of the 2020 backlogged returns are completely filed and settled.
Critical Race Theory
Critical Race Theory is an examination of biases within U.S. social institutions (e.g., the criminal justice system, education system, labor market, housing market, and healthcare system) which enables us to understand how racism has led to different social and economic outcomes for whites and people of color. Without this understanding, we cannot create a just society. CRT is not intended to make white people feel guilty or ashamed. German school students are taught what Hitler did, but they don’t blame themselves for it, they understand their responsibility to make a better future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.