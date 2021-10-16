Why do we call it a restroom? Do you--does anyone--ever go in there just for a nice rest? Personally, I go in there for a wide variety of reasons, but never, not once, have I said to myself, “I need a nice quiet rest, maybe even a power nap, I think I’ll go sit on the toilet for an hour or so.” It isn’t a restroom. In fact it’s a pretty busy room. All kinds of bodily functions and hygienic practices take place in there. To paraphrase Tom Hanks, “There’s no resting in a restroom!”
Why do we call it quicksand? There’s nothing quick about it. It’ll hold you fast, but not quick. It should be called fastsand. And there must be a certain magic to it. Every movie you’ve ever seen where a victim finds himself stuck fast and sinking slowly (not quickly), allows time for the hero to enter the scene and search for a way to rescue the poor hapless bit part player or damsel in distress. And after the victim disappears, the hero grabs a low-hanging vine and plunges in headfirst, vanishing immediately. There’s the magic. Only heroes get to slip right in like diving into water. Why is it that he (always a He) doesn’t end up with only his head and shoulders jammed into the slowly sucking goop while the rest of him thrashes wildly in the air? Wouldn’t you like to, just once, see that happen?
There are the old standbys...driveway, for example. “See ya later, going out for a drive.” Less than sixty seconds later, “Hi, honey, I’m home. I think we should get a longer driveway.” It’s not for driving. It’s for parking.
But the powers that be chose to call some of our busiest roads parkways. Who’s in charge here?
How many times have you stood with your 18 items or less in the Express Lane for twenty minutes and more because the regular lanes are backed up, and some self-absorbed moron has a month’s worth of groceries or 85 individually priced craft items two carts ahead of you? They should call it the Express Yourself Lane...I’d be willing to express myself...in a heartbeat.
Watch any sports event on TV. One talking head or another is bound to describe somebody at some point as a “grinder.” If he’s a grinder, what’s he doing playing Olympic table tennis? Or badminton? I’m more inclined to think of a grinder as someone who provides a lap dance in a strip joint. Not that I would have personal experience...I’ve heard about it though.
And what’s with the current misappropriation of the sporting world’s expression “goat”? For over a hundred years, the guy who blows a play that loses a game, or performs horribly in, say, the World Series or the SuperBowl, that guy was the goat. Everybody --EVERYBODY--used that word for the poor soul who cost his team a championship.
Now, out of nowhere, the GOAT is the Greatest Of All Time. That’s ridiculous, and I refuse to accept it. If I were at the pinnacle of my sport, I would take serious offense at being called the Goat. That’s not even a noble creature. Barnyard garbage eater...that’s a goat. How honored do you think Tom Brady or Michael Jordan (sorry Lebron) are, to be thought of as a barnyard garbage eater?
You want a noble creature… how about calling the best ever at their sport the HIPPOPOTAMUS...Heavily Into Playing Perfectly Over Plenty Of Talentless And Mostly Useless Schmucks. Or, if that’s too much to engrave on a Hall of Fame plaque, how about the BEAVER...Best Ever At Virtually Every Requirement? Anything but GOAT!
In addition to “why do we call it…” there’s also the game of “what do we call it…?” :
A politician who does or says things for his or her own personal advancement instead of following their own principles is a snollygoster. You can look it up.
Gardyloo is an old Scottish word--a warning shouted from the window to let strollers-by know the chamber pot is about to be emptied into the street. You can look it up...just don’t look up.
You know that feeling when you wake up and stretch, and your muscles go rigid for a moment? That is pandiculation. It’s also used for the feeling when you yawn and stretch sleepily before heading for bed. Yep...look it up.
Have you ever wondered if there is a word that applies to the day before yesterday? There is...try working “nudiusterian” into a conversation.
And last but not least...hey, wait! Why do we always say that? Why do we call it last but not least? Maybe it really is least, but we don’t want to hurt its feelings. Whatever the case, here it is: when you’re playing cards, and the dealer gives you nothing above a 9, that’s called a Yarborough. Don’t say it outloud, the guys around the table might know you just got dealt garbage (unless you’re holding a straight or a flush).
My thanks to the research department for all these seldom used words. It aids me in my need to bloviate.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.