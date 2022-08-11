Editor,
Elections are coming in November for Governor and all members of the House of Representatives. Think seriously about what the candidates stand for and where your state is right now. Coming from New York what are your priorities? Does any candidate think it isn’t a problem that the federal government is flying illegal immigrants to your towns and cities? Do you think the present people in power are doing a good job of keeping crime down? Will your candidate do anything about the “no bail” law in the state, where criminals are booked and released back onto the streets?
In a state where a sitting congressman campaigning for governor is violently assaulted as he campaigned and the person is immediately released, due to the stupid “no bail” law. Also, a policeman seriously assaulted and the person released back on the street the same day with no bail. Notice the number of policemen that have retired or quit. The one party legislature is realizing they were wrong to enact this “no bail” law in the first place. We really need a BI-PARTISAN legislature, but that is up to us voters. Crime on the streets of our cities is running rampant with many criminals released with no bail to continue to repeat even more violent crimes. Are you interested in a gubernatorial candidate that lets District Attorney’s ignore the laws they don’t like, or should they be fired by the Governor?
The U.S. Supreme Court recently threw out the restrictive New York state gun law as unconstitutional, but they did state, that the state could restrict guns from “sensitive places” like courthouses, schools, and government buildings, but warned lawmakers against applying the label to broadly. Then the New York state completely Democrat controlled legislature came up with their list of sensitive places and passed a bill that was immediately signed by the governor that makes almost every place a sensitive place, except maybe your own property, or out in the woods. What good is your gun permit?
The Republican candidate wants to start fracking in the southern tier and getting Albany to get going to approve the very much needed pipelines that have been held up for years. Stop the trucks and trains hauling the Pennsylvania natural gas to New York City. Here we sit on probably the richest natural gas field in the country and the state could be reaping a lot more money than they will be getting from the marijuana business. Also the local communities could also reap the benefits as they are in Pennsylvania. You need to vote one way or the other.
Now with the Roe vs Wade reversal you may remember how some people complained that Republicans shouldn’t be one issue voters to support life. The shoe is now on the other foot. Lets see if the Democrats are one issue voters for continued genocide of babies. If the state would pass a reasonable abortion law using some common sense and in a bi-partisan manner only, it would be a lot better than being know as the abortion capital of the country.
We really need a bi-partisan legislature, but I won’t hold my breath that we will get one, but it would be the best thing that could happen in the state. Please vote when the time comes. Your future is at stake. Things need to change as we have lost two congressmen this year and will be losing more if the state can’t attract businesses with good jobs, safe streets and a welcoming environment. People, businesses and jobs are moving out.
God Bless you all and make sure your vote counts. May God Bless the valley and surrounding communities and get out and support your local place of worship.
-Ray Rinebold, Chemung
