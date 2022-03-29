Parking
I was wondering if Guthrie has a new parking lot behind the intern’s residence.
Power Supply
About three years ago, I put a self-starting LPG generator in my home. I live out in the country in Barton. Every year, I lose a lot of power. The last time I lost power was for three days. Now that we’re going green, and the price of propane is going up so high, I won’t be able to afford it. What am I supposed to do for power, since we’re all going totally eclectic? Us country people can’t get electric power. So if I had a Tesla or an electric tractor, it couldn’t be charged. What’s a way I can take care of this situation?
Executive Orders
Executive orders have to go. They’re being abused by both sides. If they can’t figure it out, send them home with no pay.
Follow the Rules
I’d like to know why people with handicap signs drive around town with them hanging all the time, when the top line says “Only use when parked.”
Farmers Market Solution
A suggestion for the farmers market fiasco between the Sayre Business Association and the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce: Why can’t one group keep the traditional Friday marker, and the other group do a Saturday market? That way, vendors don’t have to choose one over the other, and could participate in both. A Saturday market would give the working person a chance to patronize a farmers market.
Presidential Deja Vu
Well Joe, what are you going to do? We’ve seen this before with you and Obama. He knows you aren’t going to move on anything. All you are is a bunch of lip service. It’s a bunch of bull. P.S. Follow the money, it’s probably in Joe’s pocket, or maybe Hunter’s.
One Way Street
I can understand why Peters Street between South Waverly and Sayre is a one way street. It’s very narrow and very hard to pass on. However, wouldn’t it make more sense for the one way to be down the hill between Highland Drive toward Pitney Street, rather than up the hill from Pitney Street toward Highland Drive? It seems like that would make much more sense and be much easier for people to comply with.
Biden’s Mistake
I see our elderly president made another serious blunder when he was speaking about taking out Russia’s Putin. It’s disgusting that he makes such errors and makes this country look so bad. He cannot go off message, or he gets totally confused, because he is just a man that does not have a good mind at his age.
Healthcare
I applaud humanitarian efforts in Poland. They are providing three years of healthcare to refugees. Isn’t it interesting that the United States cannot provide healthcare for our own population?
Big Mouth
We now have another president that has a big mouth. But the difference between this president and the last president is the last president knew what he was saying, and meant what he said. This guy doesn’t have an idea what he’s talking about.
Free Speech
The right to freedom of speech in this country is not the right to speak your mind and share your opinion in public without being shamed or shunned. Rather, the freedom of speech has always been the right to speak your mind without fear of reprisal from your government. That is imprisonment, torture or death, as it is in countries such as Russia, China, Saudi Arabia and some other places on the planet. This right does not immunize the free speaker from legitimate criticism, economic pushback or the same freedom exercised by other citizens.
Term Limits
If President Trump really believes he won the 2020 election, then how does he answer the 22nd Amendment — “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.”
