I remember a time when I was free to fantasize about the wondrous things that I would accomplish over the impending decades of my life. There was fame and glory to spare in those fantasies. There were worlds to conquer, magnificent monuments and soaring castles to build. The much younger version of me foresaw worldwide acclaim for the hero of the ages...a strapping, sculpted physique attired in a snow-white linen thigh-length toga, leather sandals intricately interlaced over muscular calves, broadsword in the vice-like grip of a mighty right hand, summer breeze rippling through a magnificent golden mane as I gazed triumphant from a cliff top, the sun warm behind me, casting my great shadow over the empire that I had carved.
Something happened along the way. The shadow was real. The empire was not.
I look back over the long years of a life well into the autumn of its time, and I can’t help but wonder: how did that statuesque Adonis morph into a paunchy, bandy-legged, sunken chested, grey haired, bleary-eyed, bifocal-wearing old bugger, who hunts and pecks at a keyboard, trying to make sense of what has befallen the hero of the ages.
Somewhere on that road to fame and fortune, there were pitfalls and pratfalls, right turns and wrong turns, none of which gave so much as a hint or clue as to what lay ahead. And nowhere--nowhere--was there any preparation for the ever-strengthening tendency toward a lifetime of buffoonery.
Yet...here I stand.
Other men have lions or bears or rams on their coats of arms. Mine, if anything, will sport an image of a flower bed with the blooms all lying dead on the ground in remembrance of the many flower beds I kicked to death in my father’s side yard playing catch with a brother. Or maybe crossed screwdrivers snapped off their handles to signify my questionable history with domestic repairs. I can envision a corner of the coat of arms reserved for an image of an ice cream cone with the ice cream falling off...a tribute to my inexplicable inability to create even a simple two-twist treat without botching it somehow.
Madness has followed me everywhere I’ve gone...or just as likely...has led me rather than tagged along.
As recently as last week I detailed for you my Monday evening struggles with the floor sweeper belts that confounded me for two hours. I can now report the third belt has since come apart and sent out a cloud of evil smelling burnt rubber smoke. It never ends. A new package of belts, and a new beater bar arrived in the mail just this afternoon. I haven’t opened it yet, and I’ll tell you why: there are two reasons, really...number one, I don’t care that they are here; and number two...something else has moved ahead of the sweeper on my list of truly stupid things that shape my motley existence.
That “something” is this: as my day of transporting senior citizens in the Assisted Living community just up the road came to a peaceful conclusion today, I strode contentedly to my car, knowing all had gone well. It’s a truly rewarding job and I love doing it. My car is a 15 year old Nissan Murano, which by this time in its life, is the proud bearer of innumerable replacement parts, necessitated by the ravages of time and wear...at considerable cost over the years.
Today, already dreaming of raiding the snack cupboard or the fridge when back home, I grabbed the driver’s door handle and gave the usual light tug to open the door and sag into my accustomed seat. Life, however, had other plans...with the clink and clatter of some mysterious metallic bit dropping to the bottom of the interior of the door, the lovely chrome handle came almost completely off of the car.
My first reaction was a small innocuous utterance of deep sadness. It took several seconds for me to engage my thought processes toward a solution of the dilemma. During those same seconds I exhausted nearly my entire repertoire of descriptive phrases, a fact that served to clarify my mind and to focus me on a fix to the problem.
It was simple, really...I went to the passenger side of the car, opened that door and stretched across the seat to open the driver’s door from the inside. It worked ! I suppose I could have simply crawled through from the passenger side, but the gear shift is right there between the seats, and I know myself well. I was not about to try my luck at retaining my radio voice, only to find myself singing soprano for the rest of my life.
So… here I am...the failed Adonis, who has instead carved for himself a legacy of constant buffoonery. I can hardly wait to see what the next week will bring.
