Biden Talks Taiwan
Amateur hour once again for Joe Biden. Every time the man opens his mouth, he puts his foot in it and makes a gaffe. This time, about Taiwan. All of his advisors are trying to walk it back and clarify, trying to do whatever they can. Because this president, when he opens his mouth, utters personal and absolute nonsense that you can’t believe. We need to remember that he is not fit for the job.
New Disease
Biden-Pox is here. Symptoms include 40-year high inflation, gas prices highest ever, climate change hoax, criminals running amok. The cure to this is going back to the Trump policies.
God is the Answer
The common reaction to the recent horrific mass shootings is “What in God’s name is going on in this country?” Well, the problem is that God’s name is rarely mentioned, except in cursing, and the Ten Commandments are largely ignored. When thousands of babies are aborted by their mothers, it devalues all life. When violent, immoral TV and movies are common in the family room, and character education is non-existent, what can we expect? Wake up, America. Do you really believe a whale, a giraffe, a hummingbird and a human being all came from an accidental blob of pond scum? We were created by God, and were meant to live in fellowship with him. There is no other answer to our problems.
Day of Mourning
Following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963, almost the entire country, not only Washington and Dallas — and in some cases, the non essential services of the entire world — shut down for three days. Why haven’t we done that for every single tragic shooting since Columbine? That would be a wonderful way for our country to express to the entire nation that we aren’t going to put up with any more of this madness.
Bad Policy
Caller 1: Isn’t it shameful how so many GOP politicians oppose a teacher’s salary increase, money for basic school supplies, free school lunches, a child tax credit and baby formula funding? All things that actually save lives and truly are pro-life. But they’re ready to spend millions on firearms and body armor for teachers. While we’re at it, hello Texas, you’re ready to ban library books, but not ban guns.
Caller 2: Arm all teachers. What’s the next plan for Republicans in Congress? Arm all the kids?
Murder is Murder
I wonder if anybody realizes what’s going on. Killing kids in elementary schools and what’s going on in abortion clinics, that’s murder in both cases. Of course, they say it’s legal to abort a baby, but the only difference between a baby and the 10-year-olds that got killed is the age.
Road Repairs
Good thinking, Athens Township Supervisors. Now we’re going to dig up more roads in Athens and Sayre, just what we need when Pennsylvania Avenue became the go-to road to get across town now that Keystone Avenue is all torn up. Let’s just go back to dirt roads, dig them all up, and get a horse and buggy.
A Year’s Difference
Last year, it cost me $7.40 to buy two gallons of gas to fill my container for my John Deere riding lawn mower. That would be enough to mow my lawn twice. Last week, it cost me $10.70 to fill the same container at the same gas station. Do the math, that amounts to a $3.30 increase in one year. Way to go, Joe Biden.
Opinion on Opinion Piece
Steven Roberts’ article titled “The Wizard Behind the Curtain” in the Thursday, May 26 Morning Times stated that President Trump is looking for someone to blame for losing the 2020 election to Biden. Mr. Roberts definitely forgot that Hillary Clinton wrote an entire best-selling book titled “What Happened” when she lost to Trump. Mr. Roberts also forgot that the media buried the entire Hunter Biden laptop scandal until his dad had won the election. How many people would have changed their vote if they had known the truth?
Phantom Regiment
Under the Biden presidency, inflation is at a 40-year high, thousands of illegal aliens are pouring across our southern border every day, gasoline prices have more than doubled and our civil liberties are being trampled like never before. Are there really 39 percent of Americans who think he is doing a good job, or is this a phantom number promoted by our dishonest media who hide all of Biden’s failures?
Vehicle Prices
I think the prices of cars and trucks are ridiculous. I’ve got a house and a lot, and they want more for a car or truck than I paid for the house and the lot.
Problem with the Pope
The Pope speaks out against abortion, but he seems to condone the bishops and archbishops that would offer communion to those that support abortion. He takes a stand as though he condones their behavior. I think it’s double talk, and I think the Pope — if he’s against abortion and believes abortion is wrong, according to the Bible — then he ought to stand against the politicans that are supporting abortion.
We the People
I hope that Representatives Owlett and Pickett, and Senator Yaw follow what the people want. The majority of people want the write-in ballots kept, and not yield to what Doug McLinko wants. They’re supposed to represent the people, not just Commissioner McLinko. McLinko needs to go, he’s bad for us.
Gun Laws
The only thing that stops a bad man with a gun is a law that takes away his gun.
No Need for Speed
I was wondering if the mayor can do anything about the speeders on Chemung Street, and kids riding on little trail bikes there. The police department was informed about it, but nothing has been done.
