Editor,
Recently the so called ‘insurrection’ of January 6th that headlined big news networks for months was debunked (visiontimes.com/2021/08/20/fbi-says-jan-6). FBI investigators confirm there was no organized attempt to enter the Capitol building. Concerned citizens exercised their freedoms of assembly and of speech in Washington, D.C. on behalf of bringing attention to election integrity.
Will people who have been critical of Commissioner McLinko for his choice to support and exercise these freedoms be able to acknowledge the FBI report? Might they apologize to Doug or anyone else who traveled to our country’s capital on January 6?
Now Commissioner McLinko has taken a stand to bring attention to the unconstitutional Act 77 and the havoc it created in Pennsylvania’s elections. McLinko recently filed petition v. Commonwealth of PA, Department of State and acting PA Secretary of State Degraffenreid, vice Boockvar.
Legislative incompetency enabled a power grab by Democrats and RINOS (Republicans In Name Only) in Harrisburg resulting in Governor Wolf’s abolition of election safeguards.
Gene Yaw, Tina Pickett and Clint Owlett have been disappointments in their lack of support to overturn Act 77. They talk some talk but no action and seem to go along to get along or get ahead. Will Commissioner Miller as leader of the Country Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania advocate for repeal of Act 77? Will he leverage his leadership position to fight for election integrity? Or will he advocate for more government taxation and spending?
Every county in every state needs every commissioner to work for election integrity NOW.
Susan Eicher
Dobson, NC
(Formerly of Bradford County)
