We commemorated Veterans’ Day earlier this month, and I usually like to comment on those who have worn the uniforms of our military forces over the nearly two and a half centuries of our national existence. Two of my siblings, two of my children, one of my sons-in-law, three of my brothers-in-law, and I have all leapt from our barracks/shipboard rack at ungodly hours of the morning to stand at attention and salute Old Glory as reveille sounded. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines...we covered all of them among our respective tours of duty. One, the youngest, is still active duty as a Captain in the Air Force JAG.
My own first and middle names are the first and last names of one of my mother’s uncles. I knew him as my Great Uncle Lloyd, a silver haired, jolly old gentleman who was a candy wholesaler when I was just a wee lad scoring free candy bars from his truck. That in itself was enough to make him a hero in my book.
His own source of most personal pride came from the fact that he was a United States Marine during World War One. He wasn’t a big man...in fact he barely reached the height requirement to enter the Corps when he volunteered, but to little boy me he was a giant among men. He loved to tell me how it was “back then,” how being a Marine meant you were rough, tough and rugged.
I wanted very much to be just like my Uncle Marine. Maybe I too, could grow up and drive a candy truck. So, at about 4 years old (so they tell me), I told him for the first time that I was going to be “Wuff, Tuff and Wuggedy,” just like him. God, I was cute!
The years came and went, and somewhere along the line I most certainly let my playmates know that I was going to be a big wuff, tuff and wuggedy man some day. The thing about being wuff, tuff and wuggedy is you can’t let the little girls on the playground thrash the tar out of you or eventually the other little guys on the playground will notice that.
I grew into the teen years thin as a rail, with all the strength in my mighty fists of a ticked-off butterfly. Wuff, tuff and wuggedy seemed to fade into the realm of “You gotta be kidding me.”
So when the time came to man up, I weighed all my options and decided the Air Force needed at least one good man. The Marines could have the rest. And besides, Air Force Basic Training was four weeks long in the summer of ‘66, while the jarheads and ground pounders were in for three months of genuine heck. We were elite...we were flyboys! We were wuff, tuff and wuggedy.
Taken as a whole, Air Force Boot Camp was easy as pie as long as you could endure being called bad words constantly, and made to march everywhere, saluting anything that moved just in case it might be the right thing to do. I like to think I was doing my part to keep America safe by taking the whole process seriously.
I remember the one and only Night Guard shift I had to stand, walking more or less casually as opposed to marching, every muscle tensed for immediate combat with some vile invading force whose entire reason for existing was to get past Airman Basic Davis and storm the walls of a barracks full of teenaged recruits who were, to a man, sleeping soundly, completely unprepared to respond.
There wasn’t a noise I didn’t challenge...the rustle of a leaf in a hot Texas breeze, the hiccup of a passing jackrabbit, the stage-whispered “Davis, where the devil are you?” from the barracks-mate who had drawn the next hour’s duty. He was no more ready to hold off the barbarians than I had been, but at least my stint of wuff, tuff and wuggedy was complete. To sleep, perchance to dream…
After bumbling to the finish line of Basic Training, we were off to our various tech schools, 65 boys who were becoming men, ready to learn our Air Force trade, whatever it might have been. I wound up in Mississippi on the Golden Gulf Coast, learning to type while listening to aircraft reports through multi-channel headsets. Wuffer, tuffer and wuggedier by the day! Trust me on this...learning to type was WUFF! Nearly impossible at times because our instructor, a WWII vet, spent every class telling us of his own hysterical exploits while the rest of the world was in utter chaos. He was definitely not wuggedy. Suffice it to say I couldn’t relate even the mildest of his stories on these esteemed pages.
Capping off my brilliant career in uniform, I spent my last year playing the records on Armed Forces Radio...about as far removed from anything resembling danger as military life has to offer. I will say this about that final year: drinking the water in downtown Diyarbakir, Turkey, was as wuff, tuff and wuggedy as anything I’ve ever endured. Surviving it made a man of me, it did.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.