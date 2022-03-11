The participation of Waverly area residents in the wars of our nation was first recorded in local history when DeForest Payne left his desk in the classroom at the Waverly Institute and enlisted in the Union Army for Civil War duty.
The earliest record of training of Waverly area residents for, military purposes was in 1825 when Cyrus Johnson organized a militia company at Factoryville.
This had 100 members drawn mostly from Ellistown and Factoryville. Mr. Johnson was the first captain and Washington Smith was orderly sergeant. The company usually met at William Bensley’s hotel near Barton and drilled on the flats near Cannon Hole.
Following Payne’s enlistment in the Union Army, the 23rd Infantry division was organized and left for camp, May 7, 1861. In 1862 Waverly members of the 109th Infantry reported to camp. In all 200 men from Barton fought during the four-year Civil War. Five lost their lives and 10 were taken prisoners by the Confederate Army. Waverly volunteers went under fire at Ball’s Crossroads, VA on August 24, 1861.
In November 1864, news was received of the death of Col. Walter C. Hull. A former Waverly Institute student who was killed at Cedar Creek. He was the youngest cavalry colonel in the Army.
In September 1878 the Waverly Grand Army of the Republic post was organized in Waverly and named in Col. Hull’s honor. On February 29, 1888, Camp 88, sons of the Union Veterans post was organized.
Waverly residents participated in the Spanish American War and during World War I, 237 Waverly men went into the service and in World War II, 1,034 men entered the service of their country.
After World War I, the organization of the American Legion spread across the country, and it came to Waverly in 1922. It was chartered in January 1922, as Betowski-Vandermark American Legion post in memory of Frederick VanDeMark and Captain Paul Betowski, the first two Waverly men to lose their lives in World War I. Richard McNamara, Sr., did most of the work in organizing the post with 45 charter members and Percy Carroll was first commander. Miss Fanchon Shear was the first woman member.
The post met in rooms over the First National Bank, rooms over Payne’s drug store and finally settled in rooms provided on the third floor of the Albertson building as provided in the will of Captain and Mrs. Charles Albertson.
The advent of World War II resulted in the strengthening of the American Legion in Waverly and across the nation. The new influx of members in Waverly spurred the desire for a permanent meeting home.
With the aid of the Chamber of Commerce drive headed by Earl J. Payne, the Legion raised a fund of nearly $20,000 for the renovation of the East Waverly school which had been purchased from the school district about one year after a fire in March of 1947 nearly gutted the structure.
The home was opened in 1950 after a series of work bees by the members supplemented the work of contractors to finish the basement rathskeller and first floor assembly hall. The hall was made possible through a large contribution from Mrs. Prentice Shepard, and it was dedicated Shepard Memorial Hall. Murals from David Lougher enhanced the beauty of the hall. Richard Robinson was the Legionnaire signaled out by the post as being one of the main driving forces behind the successful undertaking. The post continued to work to finish the third floor for meeting room purposes.
Along with the Legion post came the auxiliary in 1922 with Mrs. M. Louise Thompson as its first president and Mrs. Edna DeWitt as the first secretary. The auxiliary was like the right arm of the post, helping with the post’s many projects including the work on the memorial home.
In 1950 two other organizations connected to the Veteran movement were organized. They were: Rynone-Rush American War Dads Chapter 34 and its auxiliary. Those organizations pitched in to aid considerably the Legion organization and its work in the community. Like the Legion auxiliary, the War dads and their aides were considered right arms to the Legion.
This information was fund in the Sayre Evening Times Centennial coverage of Waverly, NY in 1954.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
