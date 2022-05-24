Vocabulary
I’m so tired of the oft-repeated terms “unsubstantiated” or “baseless” made by the left regarding everything Trump, especially regarding the “stolen election.” I challenge anyone with an open mind to watch the 2,000 Mules video and let us know if you might reconsider. It’s pretty damning if you ask me.
Editor’s Note: The Associated Press and PolitiFact have both labeled the evidence used in the documentary 2,000 Mules — which focuses on claims that the 2020 Presidential Election was fraudulent — to be “faulty.”
Confusing Language
What’s the difference between “opt in” in Nichols and “opt in” in Waverly. One town has it backwards. Which one is it?
Editor’s Note: The wording in Waverly’s marijuana vote essentially meant opting into a law that would ban dispensaries. Voters decided against such a law.
UFO Tapes
On the news, the Pentagon released declassifieds videos of UFOs. I have to laugh because they don’t know who these UFOs are. Every time that we send a spaceship up into the atmosphere, they go right through Satan’s home court. The atmosphere of the earth is under Satan’s domination. These UFOs are fallen angels and demons. If they read the scriptures, they would know that’s what those were.
Vote them Out
It is time for the American people to wake up. Another election is on the way. Millions of dollars being wasted on promises that are never kept. It is time to clean house from top to bottom and vote everybody out, or not vote for the upcoming election. It is time to take care of our veterans and the homeless.
Congratulations
I would like to congratulate the Waverly JV softball team that consists of mostly seventh and eighth graders. They won the championship this year by beating Union Springs 7-1. A couple days before that, they took a double-header from Edison. I give these girls a lot of credit, and watch out for them in the next four-and-a-half years.
Mask Encounter
The other day, when I walked into a local business, I had this scenario play out about the mask issue between myself and the proprietor.
Proprietor: Why are you wearing a mask? What’s wrong?
Me: Am I allowed to wear one?
Proprietor: Yes, but you don’t need one unless you’re symptomatic.
Me: I don’t want anything to be wrong. That’s why I’m wearing one.
Doug Mastriano
Doug Mastriano supports the Big Lie. He won the Pennsylvania nomination on the Republican ticket for governor on the strength of his enthusiastic support for Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential Election. As a State Senator, Mastriano demanded that lawmakers invalidate Joe Biden’s electoral votes. He attended the Stop the Steal Rally on Jan. 6, and has continued to accuse Democrats of fraud. He has not commented on the 2024 election, but has let it be known that he supports the view that the State Legislature can assign electoral votes against the will of the voting public.
Ukraine Aid
I have the utmost sympathy for the people in Ukraine and all they’ve gone through. But billions of dollars in aid from the United States over and over again? When will it stop? We have people in need here, and that war is going to be prolonged. We can’t keep sending billions of dollars of military and other aid to that country. We’ve got our own needs here, and we need to think about that. That’s an awful lot of money to be going out of our country right now, when we’re facing such high prices and so many people hurting.
VP and Immigration
Kamala Harris set an all-time record in April. We had over 234,000 illegal immigrants apprehended at our southern border. Is she still in charge of it? Maybe she should pay another visit to Texas, and not just the El Paso airport this time. What about the number of immigrants that weren’t caught? God save America.
County COVID Cases
Out of 67 counties in Pennsylvania, Bradford County has the honor of the highest number of COVID cases. What are we doing right?
Protect Living Children
We all make mistakes and an unwanted pregnancy, for whatever reason, is among the most harsh. To all those who believe a woman must carry the baby to term, consider how you would react if the baby was within you. Would you carry it to term no matter what? If you are so concerned about the welfare of children why not take in a foster child or two? Why not adopt a child or two, there are TV ads with available children. As long as the Courthouse lawn is littered yearly with flags symbolizing abused children in Bradford County, it seems that we have a long way to go in protecting those children alive and abused without adding to the list if the mother is unable or unwilling to raise another child responsibly. Her body and her life — her decision.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.