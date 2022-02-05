Two years into a global pandemic, I’ve come to the conclusion that there is nothing about it that can be construed as a fun thing. It didn’t really take that long for me to realize the awful truth of that statement. The media obsession with body counts has been reminiscent of the nightly news coverage of the numbers of dead during the Viet Nam war. It’s a macabre fascination with sensationalism that we could do without.
Working as I have, with an Assisted Living community for nearly four years as their primary transporter; and with a wife who spent the last 21 months of her career in charge of Covid response for a Long Term Health Care facility, I am deeply aware of the tragedy that has befallen all of us.
I’ve been more than willing to be masked and I’ve been completely at ease with being vaccinated twice plus the booster…and I’ve been very fortunate to have gone through these times pretty much scot-free in spite of my daily proximity to the viral villain.
Until now.
In my mid-70’s, I am in the largest group of vulnerability, and yet I’ve sailed along with nary a sniffle until three weeks ago. As it has played out, I seem to continue to be fortunate, even with three consecutive positive nasal swabbings. I am the victim of Covid Lite. That’s not a medical term, it’s just my own take on the issue.
By the time you read this, I will be in my third week of what amounts to isolation since I can’t carry this evil microscopic invader into a community of people who are for the most part, older and more vulnerable than I.
So…what does a natural born couch potato do to while away the time when his sofa-spud-ness is not simply a matter of his own choice? The Big Ten Channel runs The Big Show approximately 12 times a day. That’s six hours of continuously repeated content that nobody needs to see more than once. Especially if Mike Hall is hosting. Insufferable twit. They also like to run Campus Eats several times a day. The difference is the co-host of that mindless drivel, Jennie Dell is really quite perky.
Occasionally there’s some actual live sports to be watched…way too much basketball and not enough wrestling. Not to mention, they seem to believe everybody wants more than anything to watch Ohio State and/or Michigan nonstop.
Of course, for an alternative to the Big Ten, there’s always Maury Povich and his “You are NOT the father” tripe. Or Jerry Springer or Steve Wilkos. I can’t bring myself to watch that stuff…I’m more of a National Geographic or Smithsonian kind of a couch potato. Frankly, I’m better off with no daytime TV at all. But that leaves me with little to do other than peruse my stacks of back issues of Astronomy Magazine, or the adjacent pile of National Geographic Magazines. I have a tendency to leave my reading material in heaps on the dining table, and that usually leads in the end to a contentious conversation about my “entertainment center.”
Part of that “entertainment center” is the ChromeBook I use to write this column. The problem is, that also gives me access to Facebook, which is the repository of all the silliest, most simple-minded social exchanges in the world. If you want to feel really good about your own intellect, just scan through some of the utter stupidity spewed by untold millions of people from all over the world. Facebook is akin to a watering hole on the island of misfit toys. Facebook in fact makes the movie “Idiocracy” look like a gathering of the intellectual elite. So of course, I wade right in like I’m in my right mind, because I’ve always wanted to feel elite.
Covid Lite is an unfair affliction. My symptoms are mild but scrappy…they can’t do the decent thing and just leave. I do a lot of nose blowing and wiping…no tissue box is safe from my dripping spigot of a snout. I have an infrequent dry hack of a cough that could almost pass for a stage whisper. No fever, no headache, no shortness of breath…I‘m not sick enough to deserve any real sympathy, let alone 24 hour a day coddling, but it’s taking all the fun out of being a natural born couch potato.
And now, after nearly two years of being immersed in the front line battle at a 200+ bed skilled nursing facility, my wife contracts the virus in her fourth month of retirement. There’s an unjust irony in that.
Our conversations have taken on a strange unworldly sound, like a conglomeration of random words interspersed with hacks, rasps, sneezes and snorts. The only thing that’s consistently recognizable is “I’m sorry, what was that you said?”
And we’re among the lucky victims!
In closing, a change of subject: before I crawl pitifully off to bed tonight, I will grind out 31 sit-ups, bringing the total for January to 496. By the time this newspaper rests beside your morning coffee, the daily count will include the first few days of February. By the end of the second month, the daily number will be 59. Wish me well. December 31st is a long way off.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
