It’s time to put the brakes on, with the country struggling in so many areas. The Southern border invasion is at a critical point. Housing is becoming unaffordable to many, yet the administration lets millions of illegal immigrants come here with no plan on how to feed, house, educate, and supply their medical needs. This must not continue, yet the president says he needs four more years. He is now getting serious complaints from the sanctuary cities, that aren’t that much sanctuary after all. The states are wanting to know how they are supposed to pay for all of this.
The president has been in hibernation since being sworn in, and his hand picked equity cabinet is a disaster. Another trip to a distant country is just what the doctor ordered. Stay away from the press. Definitely don’t do a town hall like Trump just did on CNN. Don’t worry about the debt ceiling, just leave town.
The national debt is costing as much in yearly interest as our defense budget. That’s not sustainable and both parties are to blame. Right now we are not in a war and it is time to put the brakes on. In the last 20 years the debt has gone from about 6.8 trillion dollars in 2003 to now over 31.7 trillion. We are told climate change is our biggest problem. Don’t believe it! This spending pace can’t continue. If we continue at the rate we are going in 20 years you can guess what the debt will be.
The only time you hear the president say a few sound bites is when he is telling us everything is going well, employment is up and the unemployment rate is down. What is the rest of the story? Anybody could tell you employment would be up after the pandemic. He did recently mention in a sound bite that the border was in chaos and he has a plan to fix it. Where is the plan?
The climate change band wagon has gone crazy. Now we hear about things like banning gas stoves, putting more water saving restrictions on dish washers and washing machines. Of course, if you are rich the government will give you a subsidy to buy a nice electric car, or add solar panels to your house, and we will now put more restrictions on power plants, when we definitely need more electricity. I take it the fossil fuel companies are not interested in building more modern refineries with the present government attitude. Many of the present refineries were built with old technology in in 1970’s. Now, farmers are in the cross hairs. Farming is causing too much damage to the environment.
No other country in the world would allow their borders to be overrun by people from all over the world. Millions of people that aren’t even detected are sneaking into the country. It is causing over 100,000 deaths a year due to the fentanyl and other drugs smuggled in. The administration pats itself on the back because they caught a record amount of drugs at the border. Record amounts are also being smuggled in. People living in the border states, especially near the border are terrified of what’s going on. The border looks like a dump where illegals leave their wet clothes and lots of trash behind.
Isn’t it ironic that the progressive squad and others in the democrat party scolded president Trump over his inhumane border policies, and now are silent as the whole country, including their districts are being overrun and they want them to go elsewhere.
The US continues to support the people of Ukraine, but I don’t understand why the administration doesn’t demand that the European countries do a lot more, as the US spends more than all the neighboring countries combined.
The democrats can’t explain what a woman is and now allow biological men to compete in many women’s sports and use the women’s dressing rooms.
Up until 1963 when God was removed from our schools you didn’t see the mass shootings and crime at the levels seen now. Wouldn’t it be nice to think maybe things would be different if that hadn’t happened. God still loves us all, and may He bless us and our country.
Ray Rinebold — Chemung, NY
