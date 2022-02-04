On September 27, 1921, L. E. DeLaney, superintendent of public schools, and James Shedden of the Rotary Club of Sayre announced that they were arranging preliminaries for the Rotary who were backing the Boys Band.
Sixty boys from 9 to 14 years of age were needed within two weeks. They were asked to report to Mr. DeLaney at the high school building as soon as possible. Thirty-five had already signed up as of the announcement.
Instruction was given by R. M. Dorin of Endicott, whose work with the Endicott Boys Band won wide distinction. Mr. Dorin said if he could begin classes by October 5, he would promise a concert by January 5.
The boys were responsible for a $5 deposit for the use of an instrument for 13 weeks and 50 cents a week for each lesson. The total cost being $11.50.
On December 29, 1921, the Sayre Evening Times announced that the Sayre Boys Band under the supervision of Mr. Doran was seventy-two strong had made rapid progress and would soon be ready to give a public concert. The date for the concert was not definitely fixed but the boys were practicing industriously. The boys were enthusiastic and doing their best to make the band one of the most capable and successful.
January 10, 1922, the Sayre Evening Times announced that the Boy’s Band of Sayre would give their first public concert on February 7, at the New Sayre Theater. The proceeds of the concert would all go for the support of the band. The boys hoped to raise a sufficient sum from the concert to purchase uniforms to wear for giving entertainments and street parades.
February 7 arrived, and the concert took place it was said that the success that surpassed the most optimistic expectations of those who had been instrumental in promoting the boys’ band in Sayre attended the first public concert given by the organization at the New Sayre Theater. The theater had 900 seats, but they were insufficient, and a total of 1115 enthusiastic boosters crowded into the theater, and although many were compelled to stand throughout everyone remained until the finish and were most joyfully entertained.
In order to accommodate the crowd 100 were given places at the back of the stage, others occupied the orchestra pit, and it was difficult to find standing room at the back of the auditorium. It surpassed by far any crowd that had ever gathered in Sayre at one time for any kind of entertainment.
The boys in the band! It was almost unbelievable that seventy-two boys hardly any of whom could distinguish a cornet from a clarinet four months before, and whose knowledge of musical instruments would just about enable them to identify a big drum and specify other instruments as being horns, could with thirteen lessons put on a well sustained concert such as the one presented on February 7.
The program was varied. Miss Florence Westbrook, the well known and popular reader gave a selection that was greatly appreciated and roundly applauded. The Seneca Division Quartet with Latimer Schomo, Harry Farr, Eugene Ruch and Byron D. Smith as members sang a selection. The Italian Folk Dances in costume by a group of boys and girls from the East Side to include Edith Quatrini, Esther Soprano, Marguerite Soprano, Eva Alteri. Mollie Cacchione, Peter Dabbieri, Clair Soprano, Angeline Altieri, Laura Arcesi, Josephine Arcesi, Cungi Punchello, and Lucy Liquori made a big hit with everyone. Mrs. Gilbert Palen of Athens sang a vocal solo and was called upon to respond to several encores.
The Boys Band
Cornets: Paul Shedden, Donald Piatt, Kenneth McGraw, Carlton Edsall. Frank Bowman, Robert Red, David Barrett, Harry Tyson, Palmer Yale, Curtis Wildrick, Clarence Hunt, Justus Dimon, Charles Schreck, Ellery Eden, Donald Harding, Donald Jordon, Boyd Lattimer, Jerome Murphy, Winton Osmun, Stephen Rimby, Richard Gephardt, John Kane, Ralph Blake, Nelson Sickler. Clarinets: Arden Brown, Bert Douglass, Wilton Forbes, Delon Gray, Henry Price, Munford Harper, Albert Yale, Kenneth Mead, Andrew Nali, Paul Pierce, Elmer Storrelli, Cameron Langford, Edgar Beatty, Teddy Reidmiller. Altos: Donald Parks, Glen Wildrick, Edwin Delaney, James Hammond, Marcus Purkiss, James Flood, John Taylor, Sidney Cole, Orville Red. Trombones: Paul Barton, Paul McNeil, Leon Haight, Howard Douglass, Baritones: Robert Epley, Robert Lenox, Joseph Scanlon, Stanley Timm. Basses: Francis Boice, Donald Zeller, Donald Gordon, Kenneth Crawford, Snare Drums: William Taylor, James Scanlon, Albert Thomas, Carlton Vaughn, Charles Woodburn, Max Capwell, Bass Drum: John Red. Cymbals: Donald Sullivan.
Officers and Directors: J. A. Shedden, band manager; L. E. Delaney, president; Earl D. Hammond, secretary; Harry A. Zeller, treasurer; Robert M. Dorin, band director, Walter Merrill, J. F. Mead, M. F. Pierce, John Red.
On Thursday October 26, 1933, it was announced that after eleven years of existence the Parents Association of the Sayre Boys Band voted to disband. The blue wool uniforms, the bass drum, cymbals, and carrier were given to the Sayre school district for the high school band and two trombones were given to the South Waverly school for its orchestra.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
