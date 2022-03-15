Nuclear Deal
Is it true that we are using Russia to broker the new nuclear deal with Iran, at the same time we’re trying to import even more oil from Iran? Didn’t President Obama give the Iranians a planeload of cash? This is like having a fox guard the chicken coop while you are away on vacation.
Global Warming
Climate change is a hoax, period.
Need for Speed
I’d like to know where I can get my tickets for the Mile Lane Road race track.
Marijuana Vote
Caller 1: Please vote yes, the Village of Waverly should opt out of allowing retail cannabis dispensaries to operate within its boundaries. These are not medical marijuana stores with licensed pharmacists. There are marked increases in the number of regular users in towns and cities with dispensaries, contributing to increases in substance abuse, domestic violence and emotional and physical abuse. Research scholarly and unbiased studies. Please vote yes.
Caller 2: Waverly residents — please get out and vote. Do we want to allow marijuana dispensaries to operate in our municipality? We have some nice restaurants, coffee shops, pizza places, etc. Waverly is very accessible for travelers on I-86 to stop by when looking for food, etc. Driving into town and seeing four or more smoke shops with people hanging out smoking pot isn’t very inviting. It also may drive business from our local businesses. Could they at least be banned from the business district?
Noah’s Ark
As a history buff, I liked Thursday’s article on the discovery by a research team of explorer Ernest Shackleton’s ship, “Endurance,” which sank in 1915 beneath the ice near the South Pole. Incredibly, the crew survived several weeks on the ice until their rescue. I can’t help thinking of the account on Noah’s Ark that’s recorded in Genesis, and some recent purported sightings of a ship’s wreckage on Mt. Ararat in Turkey. If a team of modern scientists could verify the existence of an ancient ships’ wreckage with the same dimensions given in the bible, resting on a mountain top, what a story that would make.
Ukraine Aid
Send more arms to Ukraine. Come on Joe, you said you would send Ukraine whatever it wants to defend their country, just like you did when you armed the Taliban.
Handicap Placards
I was wondering if the Athens Township Police ever check handicap stickers. I know there’s people that use their parents’ car to drive around and use their stickers, but they’re not supposed to be doing that.
Border Issues
Biden has declared war on the US by opening the southern borders up so the drugs keep pouring in. Hundreds of thousands of Americans have died of drug overdoses. Where is the urgency to close them? Maybe Joe doesn’t even know if they’re open or closed.
Gas Prices
I see old Joe Biden was on TV blaming the Russians for the oil and gasoline prices. He’s full of crap. He’s to blame.
Mid-Terms
Hey Republicans, I’m an Independent and you need my vote. Tell me why I should vote for you. Tell me some of the things you stand for and what you would do for the American people. What issues are you for or against? But, if you tell me you stand behind the “Big Lie” and there was widespread voter fraud and the election was stolen from the 45th President, then you’ve lost my vote. It’s time to move on.
