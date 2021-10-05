COVID acknowledgment
It was comforting to finally see a Bradford County official, Public Safety Director Matt Williams, acknowledge that Bradford County has a major COVID problem. It’s your job Mr. Director to increase our pitiful vaccination rate, spread the message of masking and caution at public events, etc. and not listen to crazy Doug McKlinko’s commentary. Thank you Mr. Williams. Please pick up the pace.
Thank you
I would like to congratulate and thank the newly formed travel softball team from Athens, “Turn two” and the Binghamton girls who were playing on the field when the National Anthem began to play two fields away. They had the respect to stop the game, get out and stand and put their hands over their hearts along with the spectators. As a proud veteran, I really tip my hat to them. They show more respect to the flag then our pro athletes. I am very proud of you. Thank you.
Achtung!
It’s a good thing this administration and top military leaders in this country today weren’t in charge during the second World War or we’d be speaking German and Japanese.
Glory to God
There is a business in Elmira N.Y. that has a motto something to the effect of “All the glory goes to God.” Why can’t other businesses in the area adopt this motto and take the glory off the business and customer and put it on the Savior. I think if they did, they would have a roaring business and probably have the most money and employees and have the highest business venture in the area.
Immigrants destination
I have an idea. Why don’t they send these immigrants to Dover, Delaware or Delaware period.
Too much of a good thing
As lawmakers struggle to come up with an infrastructure and social services bill that will pass muster, I’m reminded of a saying “too much of a good thing.” Do any of these lawmakers balance their own checkbook? (It’s) an unpleasant, but necessary task. suppose I want to to do something great for my community, like donate a pint of blood to eight people. Unfortunately, a human body only holds (1.2 to 1.5 gallons) of blood, so now I’m dead so can’t help anyone again. Likewise if our government suffers financial or political collapse, our days of helping are over. We have to face reality now if we are to survive and thrive for the future.
No commissioners at diversity meeting
I’m calling on the diversity meeting that the Sayre Library had where they stated they had contacted the Commissioners of Bradford County. So, where was Doug McLinko? There was no response from them. Oh, that’s right. It wasn’t a mandated rally for vaccines and it wasn’t a Trump rally. That’s why he didn’t show. He needs to go.
Three stooges
Our president and the leaders in both houses of congress could be compared to the Three Stooges. Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer make more stupid policies than Larry, Curly and Mo. They claim there is no crisis at our southern border. What? They must be either blind or lacking in intelligence. They claim the ending of the Afghan war was a success, but 13 American servicemen and women were killed and hundreds of American citizens left behind enemy lines. They claim that their drone strike was successful, yet innocent civilians — including children — have been murdered. Who do they blame? Donald Trump, who has no more power than you or I. The American people are not stupid, but Larry, Curly and Mo in the White House and Congress certainly are.
