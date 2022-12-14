Run Run Rudolph
If you’re going to mail packages in time for Christmas, you’d better do it right now. I sent a package to Wellsboro, Pa., by way of Indianapolis, Ind., and it didn’t get there for 10 days. Another one I mailed to Texas and that’s not there yet, and it’s been quite a while. Just a reminder, if you’re going to mail packages, please get them on the road now.
Helping a Soundoff caller
I want to report that in Soundoff, they wanted to know if there will be a Salvation Army thrift store in Waverly, Sayre or Athens. There’s one in Sayre, and it’s on Fulton Street in South Waverly.
Editor’s Note: The Sayre Salvation Army does not currently have a thrift store, but it does have a food pantry and offers other services to the community.
Say no to new football field
Complaints about school taxes always exist. Who will replace the (astroturf) football field in 10 years? It won’t be the state. Vote no Dec. 14 on the Tioga Central capital improvement project.
Patty Mac’s Take: Not only is the state covering over 90 percent of the initial cost, the school district would be eligible for state funding for any turf replacement whenever that needs to happen — so residents would most likely not see any impact on their taxes in 10 years either. Voters should approve this measure and give the Tioga student-athletes the first-class facility they deserve.
You got the wrong guy
This is for the editor of the Morning Times. Talk about being biased. The stuff that Biden is doing — the economy, the inflation, the illegal immigrants, the freedom of speech, money sent to Ukraine, closing down the gas lines, and this editor or whatever he is over there has the nerve to get in the paper and bash Trump the way he did today and make the comment “what is he, crazy?” You know it’s nice to know that the Morning Times is fake in the media, because I’ve watched the 2020 election being stolen, so don’t tell me who’s crazy.
Editor’s Note: The news editor of this paper has never written a column opining on national politics. You may be referring to a syndicated columnist whom we occasionally publish as part of our efforts to bring a diverse set of opinions to our opinion section.
Merger musings
As a taxpaying citizen of Sayre Borough, I’d like to know what my school taxes are going to be when we merge with Athens. We’re going to pay for that football field forever, I guess.
Roads of repetition
Caller 1: Is it just me or is there anyone else out there that thinks the people working on the roads — it’s their first day on the job? They don’t know what they’re doing. The right hand doesn’t know what the left hand is doing. Come on, get some outfit in there that knows what they’re doing.
Caller 2: I want to thank the guys that fixed the dip on Lockhart Street next to Dunkin Donuts. It was a big improvement. When are those milled parts on Lockhart Street going to be repaved?
Lay off the weed
It’s sad, I think Waverly now has more weed shops than Ithaca. That’s not exactly the image you want for your village, is it? Especially after all that work on the Waverly Glen Park.
They’re watching you
They’re in a big hurry to get this internet up — this Hi-Fi or whatever it is. I wouldn’t own a computer. What they’re doing is spying on everybody that’s got a computer.
Too dangerous
The tens of thousands of gallons of oil that spilled out from they Keystone Pipeline due to a disruption in service from a spill in Kansas, and you wonder why a lot of people including myself are against continuing the Keystone Pipeline? It’s just too dangerous, and it’s not going to help. It’s going to contaminate the water when spills like this occur, and they’re inevitable. So I’m against the Keystone Pipeline and I’m glad it’s stopped.
Same old politics
Remember when President Biden said anyone making under $400,000 a year would not be investigated? Last week, the news said anyone making over $600 on single social media transactions would be taxed. What a joke. Sleepy Joe was only $399,000 off. Remember when President Obama mobilized the IRS to investigate the Tea Party people? Sounds like history is repeating itself. Same old playbook.
Biden near the border
Why did President Biden fly all the way to Arizona last week? He was only 100 miles away from our southern border. Was he afraid to go there for fear that he might actually see the daily invasion flowing across our supposedly closed border? Seeing is believing. I’ve seen it plenty of times on the news.
