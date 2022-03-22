This is to the guy who doesn’t know who he’s going to vote for. Just look at the gas prices, genius and figure it out.
Potholes
I was wondering when they’re going to fix the potholes that look like craters on Court Street in Sayre. It’s so bad that it sinks your car every time you hit a pothole. There’s like 25 of them there. When are they going to fix it?
Next World Power
China won’t be the next world power. Russia won’t be the next world power. The next — and last — gentile world power will be Europe, and they will be terrible.
The Squad
What have any of the Squad done for you? Absolutely nothing. Show me one meaningful piece of legislation any of them have passed. Where is the accountability? They get paid over $170,000 per year. It must be that Washington is an ATM for them. We have to get rid of them.
Pocket Padding
Mr. Biden keeps saying the oil companies are padding their pockets. I say the U.S. political parties on both sides should quit padding theirs, and we might have a better place to live.
Indecent TV Scenes
What happened to TV when men and women used to kiss and then the other things were not shown? I can’t even watch TV with the kids anymore with the men holding onto their parts and licking each other’s necks. It’s disgusting anymore.
