There was a time, some six and a half decades ago, when your humble columnist was terrified to walk through barn doors. The fact is, I was a cowardly little twerp, but the greater truth was this: my evil elder brethren encouraged my timidity by filling my mind with terrors beyond imagination at every turn. One of our uncles and his family moved from a house just down Main Street from our home in Laceyville when I was a preschooler, having purchased a farm property on Lime Hill in Bradford County. The Farm became a favorite visit.
Was any household ever without its own farm set for the rugrats to play with, complete with every kind of barnyard animal, tractors and other farm equipment, and of course a big red barn that was open on one side? Sheep, pigs, chickens, horses, goats and cows...all of them sized so little kid hands could easily pick them up and move them around at will.
Never were those cows intimidating, or even remotely fearsome. My Uncle Tom’s cows were significantly larger and much more animated than the ones in the Sears Christmas catalogue. In fact, they scared the snot out of me, and the Big Kids jumped on my fear like ducks on a June bug. They were all “Don’t go in the barn...the cows will kick you right across the floor and the ones on the other side will stomp you to death,” or “You’re too little to play in the hayloft because you’ll fall through the floor and land on the cows’ horns and die.” The cows...the cows...the cows...the barn doors were the gates of a hell that was filled with demon cows.
Any normal kid would have been, well, cowed when confronted with such doors.and so I was.
Doubt crept for a long time into my mind where cows were concerned, and the image of barn doors beckoning me to an afterlife of bovine torment stuck with me for years. It would have been hard to find a dweebier kid anywhere in the Northern Tier in my hayday. Odd expression, that..”my hayday.”
About 21 years ago the youngest member of the El Rancho Davis family developed a passion for English style riding, and her love of horses forced my reluctance toward walking through barn doors to retreat into the depths of my middle aged mind. I quickly discovered my own love of the equine species and I actually enjoyed her several-year foray into show riding as much as she did.
Falling violently from her steed at a gallop in the indoor practice arena and breaking two leg bones clean through--as well as the largest footbone on the same leg--brought those years to a close. But her passion for horses never left and she rides for recreation whenever she can. The old man suffered a bit of a relapse of barn dooritis.
For background’s sake, those tales bring you to this: I had reason this morning (Monday) to try to enter my late father in law’s horse barn. In the mid 1970’s he owned a thoroughbred race horse, a sprinter named Gallant Bob, who won thoroughbred racing’s equivalent to the Heisman Trophy...the Eclipse Award as the National Champion of sprint racing. Gallant Bob died of a heart attack at a ripe old age in 1989 in his pasture right here in The Valley.
The long dormant dread of barn doors played no part whatever in my mind as I approached the rear entrance to the barn--the front was locked and no one seemed to know where the key might have gotten to. I had been assured the back door would slide open easily. Ahh, but NO! It’s a double door that slides on a metal track from the center to both sides, so I arbitrarily latched onto the left side door handle and hauled mightily...to absolutely no avail. I’m not known for my upper body strength, so I immediately switched to the right side door handle, thinking this one might be looser. Nope. Not an inch worth of give as I dug my heels in and strove with all I had. Not so much as a jiggle.
Lovely! Just lovely! Not to be denied, I clutched each handle in my soft little hands and heaved back and forth on them, sure that something would give. It was as my lungs were tipping toward collapse from the effort that my bulging and bloodshot eyes noticed a tiny gap opening between the doors.
Lady...Gentle sir...cherished reader...tell me if you can what madness drives a man to the things he does...I switched my attack completely to the right hand door, throwing every fiber of my being into reefing on that solitary handle, leaning back with all my adrenaline-washed strength...and tearing that stupid handle free of the door. It was all I had to cling to as I pitched backward so forcefully that my legs never even tried to buckle beneath me. I plowed into the turf like a slab of rock, full length, still clutching that shapely little piece of metal, arms thrust skyward.
Sycamore! Why that word leapt to my mind I’ll never know, but there I lay, the wind blasted from my lungs, spine intact, feeling like a felled sycamore tree. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen one, but that’s what I felt like.
The barn doors remain locked. The reason for wanting to open them escapes me at this point, and I don’t really care.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.