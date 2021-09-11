If you have followed these weekly ramblings for a while, there’s a fair chance that you’re familiar with my superhero alter ego, The Great and Wondrous Slipperman, Slayer of Spiders, Keeper of the Peace, Defender of the Food.
Many are the times this stalwart arachnid eradicator has sprung into action here at El Rancho Davis. Many have been the quaking damsels in distress whose lives have been snatched to safety through the cat-like quickness of Slipperman’s response to a distress call, Mighty Left and Mighty Right Slippers bashing and thrashing the eight-legged terrors that plague our hallowed halls. And bedrooms...and bathrooms...and ceilings...and window ledges...and floors...and shower stalls. You name it, the old alter ego has been there, putting his own life at peril without a second thought. A spotless reputation for bravery, for efficiency.
And then, there was today…
It was a glorious late summer morning as I drove across The Valley, the 16 year old SUV purring along like a well fed old cat in search of a spot in the sun to lie down for a bit of a nap. My 20-ounce styrofoam cup of hazelnut coffee sat in the near-at-hand cup holder beside my right leg, the CD player in the console serving up The Eagles’ Long Road Out of Eden album. Life was good.
The leading edge of the dashboard tapers down out of sight where it aligns itself with the bottom of the windshield. The defrost vents run along that junction. As I sang along with Glenn Frye, Don Henley and their bandmates, a movement of something up there at the vents caught my eye. Within seconds the massive segmented and stilted legs of something unholy crested that sloped bit of dash, bringing with them the monstrous body and evil visage of the dreaded Mega-Spider of Death. It stood there momentarily, staring at me, and then began its purposeful march across the acreage of the dash, bloated bag body heaving along, supported by the eight symmetrical towers of terror.
Now...Slipperman is accustomed to the quick grab of one or the other slipper and taking the offensive. Here--at the steering wheel — the advantage was not at all in Slipperman’s favor. Have you ever tried to untie a double knotted shoelace while simultaneously steering a ton and a half of automobile in a straight line? The only foot available is the left one and leaning down to it is out of the question--I tried, unsuccessfully, mashing my face on the steering wheel and dislodging my glasses in the process. So now, not only am I beating my beak on the car horn, I’ve been rendered nearly blind by the loss of my bifocals. Not so blind, however, that I can’t see the blurred threat to my life approaching with evil on its arachnid mind.
I also discovered that trying to get my left foot up onto my right knee was a disastrous mistake. All I accomplished was to kick the steering wheel a solid wallop, jerking my right hand into a sharp right turn. Thank goodness no one was parked close by.
Slipperman’s usual cool reasoning abilities came into play for about a split second, as my frantic search for something to smother my foe cast about--I managed to switch to left hand steering while the right tore wildly at the collection of facial masks draped around the gear shift by one ear loop. Of course they were impossibly intertwined and refused to be yanked free.
Somehow, and the good Lord only knows how, my glasses suddenly fell back into place and my enemy came once again into focus. He stood, or rather clung, at the edge of the dash, whipping left and right as my left hand twitched and pitched left and right in a pitiful attempt to get the SUV headed in a straight path between the lines.
Moments from certain death, without so much as a face mask to try to stave him off, Slipperman--and I — prepared to breathe our last. It was at that very moment that the Mega-Spider of Death staggered sideways and crawled back in the direction he had come from, disappearing from view into the defrost vents.
I drove on, a wary eye casting about for any sign of a flank attack that never came. Once I got to work and parked the car, I bolted like a thoroughbred from the starting gate, never looking back.
Eventually I drove home without incident. But he’s in there, waiting. I know he is.
I’ll be taking a slipper to work tomorrow, setting it on the passenger’s seat close at hand.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@ yahoo.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.