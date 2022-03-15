VALLEY — Many may have thought that the local wrestling season reached its zenith and basically ended when Gavin Bradley￼earned a PIAA state championship on Saturday.
Au contraire!
There has been a lot of other winning wrestling going on in the area.
Athens’ fledgling girls wrestling team turned in a fine performance at the Pa. State Championships on Sunday.
The Lady Wildcats didn’t bring home any gold but five members of the team did earn hardware as the team finished seventh out of 32 teams.
Gettysburg won the title with 110 points, followed by Governor Mifflin with 88 points; Canon-McMillan with 76.5; Easton and with 61.5 points each; Souderton with 59 points. Athens had 56 points for seventh with North Allegheny with 50 points. Mercer and Penn Manor tied for ninth with 42 points each.
The event included senior and junior divisions. In the senior division, Lacey Hinman placed second at 155, Raven McCarthy-Gardner came home fourth at 170 and Layla Bennett was fifth at 118.
In the junior division, Halei Schlosser was second at 165 and Hanna Rathbun took third at 125, shutting out her last three opponents.
———
A pair of Section IV champions made news at the New York State Girls Folkstyle Championships.
Tioga junior Emily Sindoni won the title at 126 while wrestling under the Spartan Combat RTC banner. Sindoni pinned her way to the title — including a 30-second decking of a nationally-ranked wrestler in the semis — spending a total of 5 minutes, 19 seconds on the mat.
Sindoni was not alone. Waverly freshman Mckenzie LaForest came up just shy of the gold at the event, bringing home silver in the round-robin 215 bracket. LaForest went 4-1 on the day.
———
LaForest wasn’t done. In her next action, she won the gold in the bracket at 215 at the NYWAY state Championships.
LaForest’s teammates, eight-year-old Amelia Wright (101) and five-year-old Marcel Phillips (45) placed third and fourth, respectively.
