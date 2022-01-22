SPENCER — In a matchup of two good squads, Marathon’s Lady Olympians (10-2) held a 29-26 lead through three before pulling away late to top Spencer-Van Etten (6-3) 43-33.
Brooke Tillotson netted nine of her 21 points in the second quarter alone to give Marathon the lead. In the fourth quarter Abigail Ensign took over, connecting from near and far for 10 of her 16 points.
Sophia Dutra had 13 of her 15 points in the first half, including nine in thesecond quarter to keep the Panthers close.
Dutra also had seven boards and two steals; Marah Cooper grabbed 12 rebounds and handed out two assists for S-VE; Hannah Martinez had eight points, four rebounds and three steals; and Rhi Lawrence scored eight points.
S-VE will visit state-ranked Union Springs at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
Tioga 45, Groton 30
GROTON — Down by two at the half, Tioga came out of the locker room hotter than the night was cold. A 17-point barrage in the period gave the Lady Tigers a lead they would expand on in the fourth quarter.
Juli Bellis led the Tigers’ second-half charge, netting all 11 of her points after the break. Abby Foley had eight of her 12 points in the second half and Tioga outscored Groton 30-12 in the last 16 minutes.
Reese Howey added nine points for the Tigers, Gabby Foley added seven points and Kyra Bailey netted six points.
Maddie Perkins paced Groton with eight points. Abby Dykeman, Makayla Lockwood and Ellie Dykeman had six points each for the Indians.
Tioga is off until Friday when the Lady Tigers will travel to Marathon.
Waverly 72, Whitney Point 24
WAVERLY — The host Wolverines ripped the nets for 24 first-quarter points and slammed the door shut on defense to turn a 24-13 first-period lead into a 40-15 game at the break.
Waverly outscored Whitney Point 32-9 in the second half, including pitching a fourth-quarer shutout.
Kennedy Westbrook and Olivia Nittinger led the early outburst. Westbrook had 12 points in the first period — all on threes — and had 16 of her 21 points by the half. Nittinger had seven points in the first, eight points in the second and 20 for the game.
Addison Westbrook added 11 points with Paige Robinson adding nine points and Peyton Shaw hitting for eight points.
Jane Austenfeld had 12 points to lead Whitley point and Sarah Somers added six points.
