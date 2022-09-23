WAVERLY — After a scoreless 75 minutes of play in Waverly, the Lady Wolverines would be lifted by a late goal by Addison Westbrook with 4:36 remaining to squeak out a 1-0 win on Thursday over Newark Valley.
In the final minutes of the game, Lauren Gorsline put a beautiful pass on Westbrook who would subsequently sail it over the Newark Valley goalkeeper’s head to give them the win.
Though it wasn’t the most efficient game for the Lady Wolverines, they were still able to outshoot Newark Valley 9-7 on goal and 4-2 on corners while Lea Cole completed a shutout with five total saves.
Waverly remains a perfect 7-0 on the season with the win and completed their fifth shutout of the season.
The Lady Wolverines will look to continue their perfect 2022 campaign at home on Tuesday when they host Odessa-Montour at 7 p.m.
Athens 1, Towanda 1
TOWANDA – The Athens and Towanda girl’s soccer teams battled on defense throughout their Thursday contest and played to a 1-1 draw.
Athens would strike early in the first half, with Ally Thoman striking from the middle of the field to give Athens a 1-0 lead just six minutes into the contest, but from that point on Towanda would put the clamps on them.
The game would go into the half with Athens leading 1-0, but Towanda would continue to fight until the final buzzer.
After not getting much going throughout, Towanda would get the tying goal with just under 16 minutes remaining with Anna Dunn connecting on a direct kick from the 20-yard line to even the score at one.
Both teams would keep each other in check, and after two overtime periods, the game would end in a draw.
Though Athens recorded 12 shots on goal compared to Towanda’s five, Towanda goalkeeper Clara Glantz would bounce back from allowing an early goal to reject nine shots and keep her team in the game.
Athens goalie Karlee Bartlow would also record four saves on the night.
The 3-3-1 Wildcats will be back on the road on Tuesday in Wyalusing at 4 p.m. while Towanda’s next contest will be on Saturday at 11 a.m. on their home turf.
