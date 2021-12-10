SAYRE REDSKINS
Head Coach: Eileen Sparduti
Assistant coach: Dennis Randall
Record last season: N/A. Sayre didn’t have a varsity team in the 2020-2021 season.
Returning players: Returning from the 2019-2020 season are senior Jazz DeKay, and junior Gabby Shaw.
Newcomers: Sophomores- Meaghan Flynn, Kendra Merrill, and Elizabeth Shaw. Freshmen- Morgan Felt, Trinity Johnson, Reagan McCutcheon, Abbie McGaughy, Rose Shikanga
Thoughts on this year’s team: Even with so many unknowns, Coach Sparduti is looking forward to the season.
“This is a unique season, and I am really excited for this small but ‘big heart’ group,” said the coach. “We are on a mission together to bring the competitive culture back into our program. We have a steep learning curve and need a lot of game experience. “
She said that goal remains the same as in years past.
“Our goal every season never changes – we work to be better when we leave the gym than when we walked in building a culture of continuous improvement. Success will be measured in growth. And we might surprise a few opponents in the process.”
Thoughts on the league this season: Sparduti said she didn’t follow the league closely last season, but has some idea what her team is up against.
“I did not follow the league that closely last year because I had a different focus. So my thoughts are not detailed.
“I believe NEB’s current program is probably the deepest in talent. Towanda will still be benefiting from their athletic abilities and experience. Athens always seems to bring a balanced offense and tough defense. They should have an inside senior presence this year. Troy is young but full of potential. If we can all just keep pushing each other, our best league teams can advance deeper into the postseason.”
ATHENS WILDCATS
Head Coach: Brian Miller
Assistant coaches: Dan Lane, Kevin Wheeler, Rachel Stephens, Austin Lane
Record last season: 17-7
Returning players: Caydence Macik, Karlee Bartlow, Emma Bronson, Natalie Watson.
Newcomers: Mya Thompson, Addy Wheeler, Olivia Bartlow, Ella Coyle, Sara Bronson, Ravyn Glisson.
Thoughts on this year’s team: “We lost a good core of players to graduation but the girls in our program play the same way in our system to the highest level to give the best chance to compete this year,” said Miller. “We recognize the strengths of our players and use that to compete every night”
Thoughts on the league this season: NEB and Towanda have the best teams returning with many talented players and are well coached,” said Miller
TIOGA TIGERS
Coach: Stephanie Hills
Returning Players: Julia Bellis, Mariah Nichols, Gabby Foley, Abby Foley and Reese Howey.
Newcomers: Kyra Bailey, Lily Mesler, Mackenzy Bishop and Breana Wittig.
Thoughts on this year’s team: “I believe we are going to be a strong defensive team,” said Hills. “I have a group of girls who are focused on improving and doing well this season. They work well together as a team.”
Thoughts on the league this season: Hills said that she’s looking forward to a competitive season.
“I am anxious to see how our team works into the league this year. With it being my first year as varsity head coach and having a good group of returning players, I believe that we should be able to compete with other teams in the league.”
WAVERLY WOLVERINES
Coach: Robert Kelly
Assistant Coach: Joe Tomasso
Record last season: 11-2
Returning Players: Lourden Benjamin, Olivia Nittinger, Kennedy Westbrook, Peyton Shaw, Paige Robinson, Addison Westbrook, Ashlen Croft, Alyvia Daddona
Thoughts on this year’s team: This team has been working very hard. They are a balanced group that play well together. They like to compete and when that happens good things are possible.
Thoughts on the league this season: I haven’t seen a couple of these teams in two years. I think Newark Valley is very solid and the team to beat. We need to keep working hard, compete daily and we’ll see what happens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.