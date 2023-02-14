BINGHAMTON — Section IV held its individual championships Saturday at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton. The section’s best wrestlers battled for the title of Section IV champion and for the opportunity to advance to NYSPHSAA’s state championships in Albany.
In the end, Tioga and Waverly combined to have nine wrestlers in the section finals and 13 advance to Albany.
Tioga led the way, crowning five champions and advancing eight to states.
The Tigers were clearly the class of the field, amassing 209 team points and cruising to the team title. Waverly claimed the runner-up position with 129 points. The Wolverines claimed one champion and advanced five to states.
Tioga’s Logan Bellis bounced back from an overtime, semifinal loss to take third at 102 pounds. In the consolation final, he beat Waverly’s Drayton DeKay 7-2 to punch his ticket to Albany.
At 118, Tioga’s Jayden Duncanson rode bonus point victories to the finals. In the finals, a controversial stalling call in overtime doomed Duncanson. BGAH’s Joey Florance took a shot which drove Duncanson out of bounds, or perhaps he sprawled away to avoid giving Florance his legs. Either way, the call gave Florance a point and the win.
Duncanson’s Tiger teammate Gianni Silvestri pinned his way to the finals where a familiar opponent slowed his pace. Chenango Valley’s Trevor Cortright wrestled to avoid Silvestri’s strengths. Cortright picked up a last second reversal, and nearly back points, to tie the bout in the final seconds. In overtime, Silvestri returned the last-second heroics, finishing a takedown with only seconds to spare to get the win at 126. Cortright is ranked second in the state, behind Silvestri.
Tioga’s Tyler Roe dominated the 132 pound weight class. Roe used a technical fall and first-period pin to advance to the finals. In the finals, he dominated Deposit-Hancock’s Landon Estus 9-2.
Roe’s teammate, Caden Bellis, one-upped Roe. None of Caden’s 138 pound bouts went the full six minutes. He used two technical falls to advance to the finals where he pinned Sidney’s Lucas DeMott in 1:58.
Not to be outdone by his teammates, Ousmane Duncanson put on a tour de force at 160. Nobody took Ousmane beyond the second period. In the finals, he was up big before double legging Windsor’s Mason McCombs to the mat in the second. McCombs was unable to continue after the takedown and injury defaulted. McCombs is ranked third in the state.
Tioga’s sixth finalist, Drew Macumber at 145, cruised to the finals where he faced Lansing’s Owen Emmick. Macumber used a second period reversal to garner a 2-0 lead. Emmick chose to wrestle the third period on his feet, rather than have to escape from Macumber. The Tiger standout used position to prevent any takedowns and preserve the 2-0 victory.
Deakon Bailey also advances to the state tournament courtesy of his third place finish at 126 pounds. Bailey knocked off the third seed in his opening bout but fell to Cortright in the semifinals. Bailey beat BGAH’s Jose Bivar in the consolation finals to earn advancement.
While Tioga dominated the lower and middle weights, Waverly dominated the upper weights.
Connor Stotler had an impressive run to the 152 pound finals with two first period falls. With his advancement secure, Stotler medically forfeited his final bout. Wolverine fans need not worry about Stotler’s status for Albany. His head coach, Devan Witman, explained that the forfeit was part of a bigger plan.
“Stotler feels good today. A state place finish is more important than a section title,” Witman said.
Braeden Hills wrestled above his seed to earn his place in Albany. He lost his first bout to OFA’s state-ranked Bobby Struble, but then battled back through the consolation bracket to earn a rematch with Struble in the consolation final. This time, Hills gutted out an impressive 11-5 win.
Waverly eighth-grader Matthias Welles knocked off the top seed at 189 on his way to the finals. Welles beat Oxford-Greene’s Hunter Page 6-3 to punch his ticket to Albany. Page is ranked eighth in the state, Welles is unranked. But, coach Witman will not call it an upset.
“(It was) Probably a surprise to everyone but us. We’ve been analyzing film on (Page). We knew what Page was going to do and we knew that was a winnable match,” Witman said.
Kam Hills repeated as the Section IV heavyweight champion and teammate Troy Beeman joined him on the podium. Hills put on his own show of force, recording three first period falls en route to the title.
Witman recognizes that his heavyweight is doing things most others cannot.
“If you’ve never seen Kam Hills wrestle before, he’ll surprise you with his athleticism. He is an athletic 285 pounder. Maybe one of the most athletic at that weight,” the Waverly coach said.
Troy Beeman’s only loss on the day was to Kam Hills. He used three wins, all by fall to secure third place and will move on to Albany with his teammate.
Beeman’s brother, Ty Beeman, entered the day as the number one seed at 215 and state-ranked. Unfortunately, Ty was the victim of an illness and medically defaulted out of the tournament after a first-round win.
Witman summarized the Wolverine’s tournament with pride.
“Any time you can take multiple wrestlers to states it’s a good day. Coming out of here with five (advancing to states) is the most we’ve had going to Albany in a long time. I am super proud of the season we had. I am super proud of the tournament we had from top to bottom.”
All wrestlers have a 10-day break to recover, rest and address any weaknesses before the NYSPHSAA State Championships in Albany on February 24 and 25.
