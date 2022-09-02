Paving the way

The Waverly offensive line — center Ty Beeman, left tackle Zack Vanderpool, left guard Troy Beeman, right guard Kam Hills and right tackle Jacob Benjamin — will play a key role for the Wolverines this season.

 Pat McDonald/Morning Times

