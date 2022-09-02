Paving the way

When talking about a championship football team most of the attention will be given to the skill positions — whether it’s a star quarterback, running back or wide reciever. But any coach will tell you that it all starts up front.
And if the Waverly Wolverines are going to build off last year’s stellar season and take the next step this year, head coach Jason Miller understands that fact.
“How they go is how we will go. A lot of people talk about our skill players, but boy we learned in that (Section IV) final game that you’ve got to be good up front,” said Miller whose team lost to powerhouse Chenango Forks in the Section IV final after going unbeaten in the regular season last year.
Waverly has the skill players to have a special season, but they also boast an offensive line that has the talent and experience to help make sure those athletes will have the time and room to get the job done.
Leading the way is senior center Ty Beeman, who Waverly O-line coach David Shaw called a “great leader.” Beeman is joined by left tackle and fellow senior Zack Vanderpool, left guard Troy Beeman, right guard Kam Hills and right tackle Jacob Benjamin.
“You hit it on the head with the old point guard. He certainly is the point guard of that group. He’s a great leader. He’s a great athlete, a three-sport athlete,” Shaw said of Ty Beeman. “The kids feed off of him. We like to say, ‘anybody can lead when things are going well but how do you respond when things are getting tough,’ and he does a really good job of that.”
Ty Beeman has the ability to lead the way, both physically and mentally, on the Waverly offensive line.
“This is Ty’s third year starting at center. He’s a strong kid, very athletic. It’s not very often in high school football where you see your center pull and he pulls the majority of the time,” Shaw said. “He just has a really good command of the offense and what we’re trying to do. Call wise, we don’t do any of it. It’s all on the kids and it starts with him. When he’s pulling, I don’t know he’s pulling.”
The elder Beeman said one thing he has been focused on this year is helping the younger linemen — including his younger brother Troy, who is a freshman — get up to speed heading into this season.
“We’ve got some good chemistry ... (and) we’ve got a lot of new younger kids coming up, but we’ve been coaching them up well, working with them all summer so I think we’ll work well together. I think we have a good year ahead of us,” Ty Beeman said.
Beeman said part of his philosophy when it comes to leading the O-line is making sure everyone keeps a positive attitude — no matter how tough things may get.
“Just keep their heads high, stay positive the whole time, don’t let them get down on themselves. (The younger guys) are going to learn, they’re going to struggle but you just have to work through it,” Beeman said.
Vanderpool, who is the other senior on the line, said the Wolverines have been putting in the work this summer and he believes the line is ready to roll.
“I think we’ve worked hard enough. The younger kids on the line know what to expect and we’re ready to go,” he said.
Miller has seen the growth in the younger guys on the Waverly O-line.
“For as young as they are, and a couple of them not having a lot of game experience, they’ve come a long way. They have really improved on their technique, and relatively, for their size, they are a pretty athletic group,” Miller said.
One thing that is key to being a successful lineman in Waverly is being able to not only run block, but protect quarterback Joey Tomasso as Miller’s offense is one of the most advanced and diverse in the region.
“We have to spend a lot of time in practice on both (run blocking and pass protection). We work on the run game. We work on a lot of double teams and they are all pretty good pullers,” Miller said. “We do a lot of counter stuff, a lot of zone read stuff, and in the passing game they have to understand the protection schemes based on the front. Ty, our center, makes a lot of those calls early on in the cadence about which way we’re sliding with protection and stuff like that. They do a good job.”
For Ty Beeman, his preference is to get downfield and lay a big hit on a defender, but he understands both parts of the game are important for the Wolverines.
“My favorite part personally is probably run blocking, just getting downhill. But we’re a big passing team so we’ve been really working on pass blocking and pass coverage,” he said.
The Wolverines’ O-line will have their first chance to punish some defenders this Saturday when Waverly hosts Chester — and they are looking forward to doing just that.
“It’s going to be awesome. We are all fired up, ready to go for the first game,” Vanderpool said.
Vanderpool is not only excited to get on the field, but the senior is thrilled that it will be more of an event — with a pre-game party on Broad Street and then the doubleheader at Memorial Stadium.
“I think it’s going to be great with everything going on, Tioga playing before us and all the community coming together,” Vanderpool said.
While it will be a community event, the most important thing on Saturday is for the Wolverines to grab a win and get off to a strong start.
That’s because this Waverly team has some lofty expectations — and the “Road to the Dome” starts this weekend.
“We’ve got high expectations,” Ty Beeman said. “Hopefully go all the way this year. We’ve got a great team to do it, and I think if there’s a year, this is the year to do it.”
