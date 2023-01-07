TROY — After being in foul trouble throughout the contest, Athens senior Mason Lister exploded for 13 points in the final six minutes of play to help the visiting Wildcats hang on for a big 58-51 victory over the Troy Trojans in an NTL Large School showdown on Friday night.
“Honestly, we just had to calm everything down,” Mason Lister said. “We had to make sure we knocked down the big shots, get the ball inside, and put it in the bucket. Free throws were a big thing, I think we did pretty well on that.”
The Wildcats were coming off a week layoff since a tough loss in the Valley Christmas Tournament to Waverly, and Athens Head Coach Jim Lister was happy with how his team responded against a quality opponent.
“Coming in after a week break after a loss, that’s tough, we didn’t shoot well at the Christmas Tournament,” Coach Lister said. “So the kids put in the work, they worked really hard. We had a great week of practice. (Troy) Coach (Bob) Woodward is a phenomenal coach, and I knew he would have his kids ready tonight. So we were ready, and it showed.”
In the opening minutes of the game, it looked like Athens might run away with the game, and held Troy scoreless until just under two minutes left in the first as they opened the quarter on a 10-0 run.
But the Trojans refused to go quietly, and Lance Heasley would have the game of his life which started with him hitting a three-pointer to end the Trojan drought.
Troy used a 5-0 run to narrow the gap to 10-5 — but Athens finished the frame on a 4-0 run capped by a Luke Horton bucket to bring the score to 14-5.
In the second, Heasley took over.
Down big, Heasley would make all the plays needed from rebounds to scoring, and netted six points as the Trojans chipped away at the lead.
Colin Loveland also had a big frame, pouring in six points, and Troy watched the nine-point Wildcat advantage dissipate and took their first lead of the night at 26-25 with 19.6 left in the half.
Athens would find an answer with Jace Babock coming off the bench and knocking down a three-pointer late, but Troy would even it up at 28 with Jackson Taylor connecting on a pair of free throws to tie things up.
To open the third, with Mason Lister sitting with three fouls, the Wildcats had to make the tough decision to not start the half with their leading scorer, and it paid dividends down the stretch.
“He’s got three fouls, and we don’t want him to come out in the third and get a quick, stupid foul,” Coach Lister said. “So we had to leave him on the bench for most of the third quarter, which is not what we like to do. But we’d rather have him in the fourth, and he took it over today in the fourth.”
The momentum shifted into Troys’ direction after the break, and after Mason Lister picked up his fourth foul of the night, Troy would jockey back-and-forth throughout before Justice Chimics knocked down a mid-range jumper late to give the Trojans a 40-38 advantage.
In the fourth, it seemed like things were going to completely swing in Troy’s direction.
Despite Lister starting to heat up in the fourth, Heasley made another huge play.
With the score 44-42, Heasley bullied his way to the basket, got fouled, and moments later Athens picked up a technical foul.
With a chance at four points and possession following — Troy missed all four shots from the charity stripe and came away empty on their extra possession.
That left the door open for Athens — and the Wildcats responded.
Lister promptly tied the game on a drive to the basket, and Xavier Watson took the lead making two free-throws to put Athens up 46-44.
Evan Woodward connected on a three-pointer on the next possession with 3:28 left, but Athens would rip off a 7-0 run that put Troy into a fouling situation.
Down the stretch, Athens rose to the challenge and survived the storm at the line to pick up the win and continue their undefeated run in league play with a 58-51 victory.
With whistles blowing constantly for both sides, Athens was able to make an adjustment at the half and halt some of the calls for the Wildcats during the game.
Athens was led by Mason Lister who scored 20 points and came up big throughout in a key league game for the Wildcats.
Watson also turned in a strong night, pouring in 15 points and making some clutch free throws down the stretch. The sophomore was also huge on the glass for the Athens squad.
Babcock added two big three-pointers for six points, Kolsen Keathly added five points, Chris Mitchell also notched five points, Korey Miller scored three points, and Horton also added two points in the win.
Troy was led by Heasley, who was impressive throughout the night and was huge in every facet before fouling out in the fourth. He finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks.
“Lance has been working extremely hard,” Troy Head Coach Bob Woodward said. “He’s a hard worker — hard work pays off. We’re awfully proud of Lance. His commitment to being a good teammate, we’ve had some bumps in the road earlier this season and Lance has too, he’s starting to overcome that.”
Loveland poured in 12 points with three steals and two assists, Woodward scored seven points with three boards, Jack Burbage recorded six points and four rebounds, Taylor notched four points to go with his five assists, Justice Chimics added three points and three assists, and Lincoln Chimics chipped in two points and three boards.
“Our youth showed tonight,” Coach Woodward said. “But these guys play really, really hard. I’m not disappointed at all in our effort. I’m not disappointed in our integrity and the way our kids carry themselves. There was a lot of adversity in this game, our guys weren’t pouting or carrying on. That’s what we’re trying to build here — a culture where we are going to work hard the next day, whether that be in a game or practice.”
The win keeps Athens in second place in the NTL Large School standings with an 8-3 overall record and a 6-0 record in league play but now they have a tough slate ahead of them as they look to capture the title.
“It puts us at 6-0 in the conference which is great,” Coach Lister said. “We don’t get much of a break, though. We’ve got Towanda coming to us next Wednesday night, and Towanda is a good team. They hustle and work hard. They have a really good young coach. Then, of course, we have Mansfield on Friday night at home, so another big game.”
The game against NP-Mansfield will be a clash between two of the top teams in the league, with the Panthers sitting at 9-1 on the year.
Troy will look to bounce back on Wednesday with another tough task as they take on Wellsboro on the road at 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.