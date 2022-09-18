HARPURSVILLE — Complete domination.
There’s no other way to describe Tioga’s 54-7 win over Harpursville-Afton in the first Section IV Football Conference Division V game of the season for both on Saturday afternoon.
How dominating were the Tigers? The host Hornets finished with 114 total yards — 61 of those coming with the game well decided — with the TD coming courtesy of a 92-yard kickoff return by Darren Florence. The kickoff return came on the last play of the first half and got the home side on the board after Tioga reeled off 34 first-half points.
Even with as well as the Tigers’ defense was, Tioga Head Coach Nick Aiello knows you can’t rest on your laurels.
“Our defense has been very good in our first three games, but it’s the same thing that we try to get better,” said Aiello. “We continue to point things out on film. I’m hoping that when I watch this film we’re starting to do the little things consistently, not just once in a while.”
Any momentum the Hornets may have received from that play was flipped back to Tioga’s sideling when Valentino Rossi returned the second half kickoff 81 yards for a TD and Gavin Fisher hit his fifth PAT kick in six tries — he would end up going six-for-8 with two kicks blocked — to make it a 41-7 game.
Offensively, Tioga only took 25 snaps but finished with 302 total yards.
“In the first half we wanted to do a mix, but it (starting from the shotgun) seemed to be working for us,” said Aiello. “We stayed in shotgun quite a bit and were able to work some things. Besides a pick (part of a sequence during which Tioga’s Evan Sickler picked off two Hornets passes), I was pleased with how we executed a different part of our offense that isn’t always in the spotlight.”
Ousmane Duncanson led Tioga’s ground game with 95 yards on four carries. Caden Bellis hit six of nine passes for 98 yards and two TDs with one pick. Evan Sickler led the team in receiving tards with 50.
Drew Macumber and Caden Bellis scored on runs of 12 and 18 yards, respectively, in the first quarter with Fisher’s PAT kicks making it a 14-0 game after a quarter.
Macumber added a 10-yard TD run in the second. A trio of interceptions in the span of seven plays — Sickler had two picks for the Tigers in the bit of back-and-forth turnovers — left Tioga at Harpursville-Afton’s 29-yard line. Two plays later Bellis hit Rossi with a 27-yard TD toss.
Bellis hit Karson Sindoni from 21 yards out with 4.6 seconds left in the half.
After the back-to-back kickoff returns for TDs, Tioga added a 28-yard TD run by Duncanson and a 17-yard TD scamper by Brennan Sindoni.
It’s a short turnaround for Tioga, which will travel to Bainbridge-Guilford on Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.