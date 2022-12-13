ATHENS — Athens’ hosted their annual Jarvis Memorial Wrestling Tournament Saturday. The field featured eleven teams, including Athens, SVEC and Waverly.
Athens heavyweight Josh Nittinger led local performers taking first place.
Wrestlers advance through round-robin pool competition and possibly a traditional four-man bracket. While progress is challenging to follow, wrestlers get as much quality mat time as possible.
“We got a bunch of matches in, our entire team, boys, JV, and girls. That’s a testament to (tournament organizers) Jay (White), David (White) and Ally (Schlemm). It’s a good tournament because it lets our younger kids get some matches in that they can win and then our older kids get some challenges,” Athens head coach Shawn Bradley explained.
Waverly’s Drayton Dekay met the challenges, advancing from his pool with two pins and a 4-2 decision. Ultimately, he fell to Falconer’s Dylan Newman in the finals for a second-place finish.
DeKay’s head coach Devan Witman credited him with a solid performance.
“Drayton as a very undersized 102 pounder, came in here at 107, made it to the finals. He performed really well in the opening rounds,” Witman said.
Another Wolverine, Josh Courtney, battled to a third-place finish at 121. Courtney picked up two technical falls and a fall. However, he lost to Wilson’s Giovani Dibagio and West Scranton’s Tyson Cook.
At 133, Athens freshman Cooper Robinson battled his way to a third-place finish.
A pair of valley athletes placed at 145. Athens’ Jake Courtney finished second while Waverly’s Conner Stotler finished third. The two met in a rematch of Thursday’s dual meet.
In the final seconds, Stotler had a one-point lead and was clinging to Courtney’s leg to retain control. Stotler was called for stalling with five seconds to go. Stotler had been warned previously, and the penalty tied the bout.
Courtney continued to kick out and got an escape at the edge of the mat for the win. Wolverine Braeden Hills finished in second place at 160. Hills had four wins on the day, all by fall in the first period. His lone loss was to Falconer’s Brodie Little.
SVEC’s John Johnson ended the day in third place at 172 pounds. Johnson went 3-2 in the tournament with three falls.
Matthias Welles, an eighth grader from Waverly, was impressive with a second-place finish at 189. Welles finished the tournament at 3-1. His only loss was to Falconer’s Hunter Caldwell.
The always-amped Ty Beeman finished in third place at 215 for Waverly. Beeman and Scranton’s Sean Cordero captured the gym’s attention with a physical bout that went into overtime. Beeman won with a takedown in a sudden victory.
Witman praised his 215-pounder.
“Ty Beeman did a great job today,” Witman said. “He dropped the one match to a kid that I think he could beat if he had to wrestle him again. If he stays out of that cradle against the kid in the semis, Ty wins this tournament.”
Nittinger dominated the 285-pound bracket, he did not yield a single point to any opponent. His ability to ride, and turn opponents, make up him an especially difficult heavyweight to beat.
The Athens heavyweight picked up four falls. His closest bout was a 3-0 decision over Wilson Area’s Kevaughn Simpson.
Nittinger also avenged a loss to Scranton’s Javon James in the finals. He attributes his improvement to a more disciplined approach.
“The main thing is last year I was trying to do too much. I was trying to force things. Today I just took what I got and stayed in a very good position,” Nittinger said.
Falconer (NY) won the team title with 247 points. Waverly led the local teams with a fourth-place finish, followed by Athens in fifth and SVEC in seventh.
