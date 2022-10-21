SPENCER-VAN ETTEN — After a slow start to the year for the Spencer-Van Etten/Candor Eagles run game in 2022, they have put things together, and the tandem of Pavel Jofre and Parker Robinson have been gashing opponents over the past few weeks.
“We’re running a new offense, coming up to 11-man,” SVEC Head Coach Mike Chaffee said. “We’re constantly changing and adapting our offense. We are trying to create an identity for ourselves on the offensive side of the ball.”
After some tough offensive outings to start the year — it seems as though the Eagles have done just that.
The two have put up a staggering 367 yards, and four touchdowns in just their past two games — and even more impressive have done their damage on an efficient 8.94 yards per attempt.
“I was really happy with the way we approached the games,” Coach Chaffee said. “Our guys went in there ready to go battle, and last week we were ready to go toe-to-toe with the number one team in the state.”
Two weeks ago in their 50-0 demolition of Bainbridge Guilford, the Eagles’ run game had a breakout performance and racked up an incredible 434 yards on the ground, with Pavel and Robinson racking up 205 yards and three touchdowns rushing on just 18 attempts.
“We were just more athletic than the other team, and then once we found the holes we just hit them as hard as we could,” Jofre said of their performance against Bainbridge Guilford. “We got to the outside, and the lead blockers just found someone to hit. That led to all the yards on the ground.”
They averaged a robust 11.38 yards per attempt and showcased how deadly their run game can be when they both are in a groove on offense.
Robinson picked up most of his yards on one run during the blowout win and credited some new wrinkles added by the coaching staff for his success.
“We added a slip play,” Robinson said. “I don’t even think I got touched, maybe like just a hand on the shoulder. But man, it was a nice play and that got me most of my yards.”
SVEC has used several schemes to pop runners for big gains, and Robinson pointed to their blocking out of the backfield for them being able to break off chunk plays.
“That’s pretty much the whole thing,” Robinson said. “Our running backs make good blocks and we get big plays. If we miss a block, it doesn’t go anywhere.”
In their most recent game, they dropped a contest against the top-ranked Class D team in the state in Tioga — and even with a lopsided score of 55-6, still found plenty of room to run against a talented front seven.
“The guys didn’t lay down, we didn’t capitalize on a lot of the opportunities we had, but I was proud at how the guys approached it,” Chaffee commented on their performance against Tioga. “The guys came off the ball, and we were getting a push up front. They aren’t going to give you anything. You got to earn everything when you play a team like that, and I was proud of what our kids were able to accomplish.”
The run game racked up over 200 yards on the ground, with Jofre and Robinson contributing 166 of those yards and have shown that even against a tough defense — they can still produce at a high level.
“We all did well on the ground last week,” Jofre said. “We would get down the field, and shoot ourselves in the foot and turn it over when we were in the red zone. That’s basically what defeated us.”
Though the tandem has been effective — the praise for their success can’t be placed squarely on their shoulders.
The Eagles had struggled up front early in the year. But the group has steadily improved and is now clicking as they reach the final junction of their 2022 season.
“Our line has gotten better,” Jofre said. “We’ve gotten more guys firing off the ball and playing harder and more physical. We were definitely softer, but we’ve hardened up a lot, and our running backs are trying to do less dancing and just going straight to the hole.”
Even with the big totals of their two main backs, the Eagles have seen solid production from their running back committee.
From quarterback Jacek Teribury to Karson Kenville, SVEC’s stable of runners have all contributed at some point this season — a trend that they will look to continue.
“We’ve needed a stable of backs every week, we’ve had so many guys banged up... But it’s nice to have other guys like Karson Kenville, Parker (Robinson), and even Cameron Smith has come in and ran the ball for us. So all of those guys, we’re confident in. It’s nice to be able to plug them in and not skip a beat.”
With two games left on the schedule for the Eagles, they will look to continue to pound the rock and lean on their run game as they try and close out the year on a positive note with two games that are very much winnable ones.
“We’ve definitely had a powerful run game at the moment and could take advantage against these next few teams,” Jofre said.
SVEC will look to continue to use their stable of backs in their contest tonight on the road against Deposit/Hancock.
