ATHENS — Athens bounced back from last week’s loss to South Williamsport with a 46-6 drubbing of a depleted Wyalusing team Friday night.
Athens head coach Jack Young said his team learned some valuable lessons while watching film of last week’s 7-0 loss.
“We were in a physical dogfight last week. We didn’t execute real well on either side of the ball. That was our biggest focus this week.”
The renewed focus on execution and being better propelled the Wildcats to scores early and often.
Athens had seven possessions in the first half and scored on all seven. Shayne Reid scored on a 17-yard carry to open the scoring. On the second drive, Mason Lister connected with Karter Rude for a 32-yard touchdown reception. Reid found the end zone again on the third drive with a three-yard run.
Wyalusing held Athens to a 39-yard field goal attempt on the fourth drive. While that may be a questionable attempt for some, Reid nailed the kick and put Athens up 24-0.
Athens was dominating the defensive side of the ball as well and forced a turnover on downs. The offense capitalized on the short field when Lister snuck into the end zone from one yard out.
Lister added a 59-yard touchdown pass to Reid and a 15-yard touchdown pass to JJ Babcock before halftime. The score at half was 44-0.
Athens added a safety in the fourth quarter to finalize their score.
Wyalusing continued to battle and finally found the end zone when Blake Morningstar connected with Nolan Oswald for a five-yard touchdown pass in the fourth. The two-point conversion failed and left the final score at 46-6.
Reid finished with 182 yards from scrimmage, three touchdowns and a 39-yard field goal. Rude had five receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown. Lister was 9-16 passing for 180 yards and three touchdowns.
Young is excited to be 1-0 for the week and looking forward to next week.
“Now we get to go on the road. It is kind of exciting. Let’s see what we can do down 220.”
Athens heads to Hughesville on Friday for their next game.
Young also acknowledged a bigger story than the game, the halftime tribute to Athens football alum Senior Airman Brayden Murrelle.
“Tonight meant a lot more than a scoreboard. It just showed what kind of personality Brayden was, when all his friends and family were here to honor him and celebrate his life.”
Murrelle passed away after an accident while serving in the United States Air Force. The halftime tribute include an appearance by Murry, a Continue the Mission puppy, and the presentation of a shadowbox with Murrelle’s jersey to be hung in the gym lobby.
