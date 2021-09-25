TIOGA JUNCTION — Levant Van Helden posted a hat trick as Athens blew open a close hame in the second half, scoring five times in the period to post a 6-0 win over Williamson Thursday night.
Van Helden put Athens up 1-0 with 25 minutes to go in the first half and that score stood through halftime.
It didn’t stay that way for long once the second half started.
2:02 into the second half VanHenden struck again. At the 33:42 mark of the second half, Van Helden added his third goal with an assist from Mason Hughey.
Korey Miller got on the scoreboard for Athens, netting the first of his two goals at the 29:31 mark with a Braydon Post assist. Miller’s second tally cam at the 26:06 juncture with a Hughey assist.
Hughey got the last goal of the game, scoring off a Van Helden assist with 17:04 to play.
Athens touched off 22 shots to three for Williamson and h]hald a 3-1 advantage in corner kicks.
Grant Liechty ended the game with four saves for Athens and Williamson keeper Loagen Stickler finished with 18 saves.
Athens, now 4-4 on the season, will host Northeast Bradford oat 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
