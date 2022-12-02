TIOGA — As the Tioga Tigers prepare for the Class D state championship game on Saturday in Syracuse, they are feeling the love from their community — as well as from fans from across the region.
“It’s so amazing,” said Tioga senior Max Dydynski. “Section IV as a whole is so supportive of our teams. It’s a great section for football, and it’s amazing to see how everyone rallies behind every team, no matter the class you’re in.”
That support from other teams in the section was evident this week as the Tigers practiced on the turf field at neighboring Owego Free Academy.
“Coming down here to practice on the turf at Owego, we really appreciate that,” said Tioga coach Nick Aiello.
As they head into their biggest game, the Tigers are truly appreciative of all the support they have been shown during their latest playoff run.
“It’s great,” said Tioga QB Caden Bellis. “The community goes all out for us. They’re putting signs up ... it’s just great.”
Aiello is not surprised to see the amount of support from the Tioga community.
“(We’ve had incredible) support from parents so far, support from the community — I heard the Dandy is all decorated with posters,” said Aiello. “A lot of people are donating stuff, just to help on our trip, to kind of make the trip easier for us, so we can focus on playing football. I always appreciate that. I know it takes a community to run a program like this, and their support is unmatched.”
The Tigers believe the support will continue in person when they face Cambridge-Salem in the state finals at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.
“I think we’ll have a pretty good crowd up there,” said Tioga running back Drew Macumber.
Saturday’s state championship game will kick off at noon in Syracuse.
