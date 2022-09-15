NEWTOWN — The Waverly, Tioga, and Spencer-Van Etten/Candor cross country teams competed at the Newtown Battlefield Invitational on Tuesday, and the SVEC girls and boys both came away with victories.
The SVEC boys came away with a decisive win, claiming a team score of 18 and placing five runners in the top 10.
Jonathan Garrison (19:48.5) took the top spot, Nathan Gillette (21:09.1) took second, Matthew Fitch (22:58.3) took sixth, Wyatt Stouffer (23:10.4) finished in seventh and Edward Risford (23:42.7) claimed ninth.
The girls would also take the top honors during the meet with three top 10 finishers, led by Emma Haynes (25:41.9) in fifth, Ayasha Schwieger (25:42) took sixth, and Isabella Matisco (25:53.9) took ninth in the victory.
Tioga finished with an incomplete score for both the girls and boys teams.
Thomas Hurd (21:46) took fourth for the boys and Talon Wood (23:29) claimed eighth. Owen Seaver would claim 15th place with a time of 24:57 as well.
The girls would have two runners competing, with Lexy Ward (31:32) taking 23rd and Brooke Demlage (35:48) taking 30th.
Waverly also finished with an incomplete score, but the girls cleaned up in the top five with Harper Minaker (23:55.2) taking second place, Elizabeth Vaughn (25:19.2) taking third, and Mackenzie Chamberlain (25:24.7) finishing in fourth.
The Waverly boys only had one runner in attendance in Braylon DeKay (25:26), who finished in 19th place.
The Waverly girls modified team would pick up a win, and were led by Taylor Sinsabaugh (13:38.8) and Trinity Mayo (14:06.6) who took third and fourth place respectively.
Waverly’s next invite is on Saturday at 8 a.m. when they compete in the McDaniel Baxter Invitational.
Both SVEC and Tioga will be back in action on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in Tioga.
