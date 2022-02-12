Babcock scores 1,000 point in win over Wellsboro

ATHENS — Athens hosted Wellsboro in a key NTL boys basketball matchup on Friday night, and the Wildcats used tenacious defense and a full roster to down the Green Hornets 48-40.
Wellsboro dominated the game when the teams last met three weeks ago, winning 62-49.
Athens head coach Jim Lister said that the Wildcats had planned to change things up a bit in the rematch.
“We wanted to mix things up tonight,” Lister said. “I thought we did that well. I wanted to get down underneath and get some points in the paint, which we did.”
Athens needed a few minutes in the first quarter to get the defense going.
Wellsboro’s big man, Liam Manning, converted shots underneath.
With the defense not quite primed, Athens put its offensive game plan into effect immediately.
Nalen Carling scored the first four points for Athens from underneath to keep pace with Wellsboro.
The Wildcats continued to feed Carling underneath throughout the first half.
He scored 16 of Athens’ 27 first half points.
Lister knew Carling would be a difference maker.
“I didn’t have Nalen in Wellsboro three weeks ago. That kind of hurt,” he said. “Just looking at the matchups, we knew we could take advantage of Nalen’s 6’4” frame.”
With Carling shouldering the offensive load, the entire Wildcat defense began to pick up the pace.
Athens forced turnovers, deflected passes and consistently won defensive rebounds.
Wellsboro struggled to find shots and make shots, and Athens led 27-15 at halftime.
Athens kept the defensive machine on full throttle throughout the second half.
The tenacity is something Lister coaches.
“They all have to fly around and make things happen,” he said. “Deflections create turnovers. Your hands have to be busy. They do that. They do that very, very well and make it tough on offenses to score.”
Wellsboro clawed back to within five courtesy of sharp-shooting Conner Adams.
Adams hit three threes in the fourth to keep hope alive for the Green Hornets.
Wellsboro began to foul the Wildcats with 2:30 remaining in the game, down by five.
The Wildcat trio of JJ Babcock, Nalen Carling and Tucker Brown went 5-10 from the free throw line down the stretch.
One of the made free throws from Babcock gave him his 1,000th career point at Athens.
Babcock knew he was approaching the milestone as the game dwindled, and he admitted to being nervous.
“I was in my head a little bit,” he said. “I was a little psyched out.”
Despite the extra nerves, Babcock converted the free throw and earned his spot on the prestigious 1,000 point scorer banner.
Babcock explained his thoughts on achieving the milestone.
“It’s an honor,” he said. “I have been working hard for four years to get my name up on that banner with an amazing group of guys.”
Lister praised Babcock’s abilities.
“He has an incredible basketball IQ,” Lister said. “I am so excited for him.”
Carling led all scorers with 19 points, and Babcock added 15 to the Wildcat book.
Adams led Wellsboro with 14 points.
Athens will travel to Troy this evening with a shot at the NTL Large School title.
