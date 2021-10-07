WAVERLY — In their first game back after a COVID pause, the Waverly volleyball team showed an explosive boost of energy coming out of the gate in a home match against Odessa-Montour on Wednesday night.
After taking the first set by a near shutout from a score of 25-2, the Wolverines took two more closer matches, winning by scores of 25-23 and 25-14 to sweep the visiting Indians in straight sets.
“It was good to see the team back in action tonight,” said Waverly Head Coach Charity Meyers. “They had a good attitude on the court and did well with their serving. Their hitting looked good and it got everyone pumped up.”
Lillie Kirk nearly served the entire first set by herself for the Wolverines in the team’s long run. That first set helped her account for a total of 27 service points on the night.
That allowed her to tally an impressive 14 aces; with the majority of them coming in the first frame as well. Second on the team in service points was Brilynn Belles with 13 service points and seven aces.
Michaela Lauper controlled the ball well in the middle of the hardwood as she went for 10 assists.
On the defensive side, it was Paighten Streeter leading the way with eight digs. Belles followed closely behind her teammate with six.
Sydney Nierstedt held down the fort on the nets for the Wolverines, finishing up the match with four kills.
For the visitors, Odessa-Montour was led at the service line by Jade Baldwin with 10 service points. Hannah Kinner had six assists, while Kyleigh Bates led the team up front with four kills.
Waverly’s win puts them back on the right track as they improve their record to 4-1 on the season. After coming out of quarantine, the team will now have a lot of catching up to do with a busy schedule looming.
“They have a busy schedule ahead of them to get caught up with their games,” noted Meyers. “Hopefully we can keep this attitude up moving forward.”
Waverly’s schedule of five games in a week will resume on Friday night when they travel to Spencer-Van Etten for a 7 p.m. match with the Panthers.
JV: The JV Wolverines also won in straight sets over Odessa-Montour by scores of 25-17, 25-9, and 25-21.
Maddy Olmstead led the team with 20 service points to go for 12 aces. She also had nine assists and two kills. Lainey Teeter led the team defensively with four digs.
“It was also exciting to watch the JV team back on the court,” Meyers added. “They played well tonight and I’m excited to see the talent coming up. Morgan Lynch has done a great job with them.”
Tioga 3, Watkins Glen 0
WATKINS GLEN — The Tioga volleyball used consistent scoring to take down Watkins Glen with ease on Tuesday by scores of 25-13, 25-12 and 25-14 to stay undefeated, moving to 9-0 on the season.
Tioga’s Nina Spano was a problem on the nets for the Senecas as she accounted for 11 kills. Feeding her the ball consistently throughout the match was Lily Mesler, who finished with an impressive 18 assists.
Hailey Browne’s five aces paced the Tigers at the service line while the team saw even contribution on the defensive side of things. Browne, Mariah Nichols and Reese Howey all notched five digs while Julia Bellis was right behind them with four.
Tioga will now look to go for their 10th win of the season on Friday night. However, it will not be an easy one as they look to take down the defending state champion Candor Indians for a second time this season. That match will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Candor High School.
JV: The JV Tigers also took down Watkins Glen, but did not sweep them, winning two sets to one. Tioga lost the second set by a score of 25-23 while winning the first and third by scores of 25-14 and 25-13.
Emily Bidwell led the team in kills with seven, while Joslyn Macak and RaeAnne Feeko helped her out in the majority of the match with 10 and eight assists respectively.
