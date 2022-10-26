OWEGO — The Lady Wolverines put together an admirable effort on Tuesday against the top-seeded Owego Free Academy Lady Indians, but fell 1-0 in overtime to end their season in the Section IV Class C Semifinals.
“We have nothing to hang our heads about,” Waverly Head Coach Tara Hogan said. “This was a strong game for us. They’re the top-seeded team for a reason, and I feel like we got to take that in. Our overall record was great. We only lost twice.”
Waverly went toe-to-toe with their top-seeded foe for the entirety of the game — with the backline defense playing as well as humanly possible and turning the Indians away at almost every opportunity.
After a slow start on offense — Waverly would go on the attack.
In the games leading up to this contest, Coach Hogan commented on her team not getting the best possessions on offense but would find some rhythm during the contest, and put together some strong pushes deep into the Owego defense.
“I felt like, earlier in the year, we were calm and competent,” Hogan said. “And today, I feel like we got that back today.”
Though the offense would garner some chances, the Lady Indians’ defense proved to be just as stingey, and their backline was just as devastating as they cut off almost every free run to the net before a shot could be taken.
With both defenses coming to play — the game would be scoreless at the half.
In the second half, it would be much of the same — with both backlines cutting off opportunities to score.
Owego would get a few more chances on deep shots throughout — but goalkeeper Claire Clonch would make several key saves throughout to keep her team alive.
“Claire, she’s filling in technically, and believe it or not, she’s as good in the field as in goal,” Hogan said. “We had to steal from our defense because our starting goalie was injured. She’s been way more confident.”
Clonch made three pivotal saves down the stretch — including one with just over three minutes left in the second half.
She would finish the night with a total of 12 saves for Waverly between the posts.
Her effort along with the rest of the Waverly defense would force an overtime period.
In overtime, the magic would run out for Waverly.
Owego would get a corner kick just two minutes into the overtime that would be followed by a scrum at the net — and the Lady Indians would sneak one past Clonch to seal the game and end Waverly’s season.
Though Waverly won’t be moving on to the Section IV Finals, they put together an impressive 2022 season that saw them finish with just two total losses and the IAC Large School Championship.
“Our big takeaways are winning the division for the second time in program history,” Hogan said. “So there’s a lot of good things to take away. It’s not what we wanted. But there’s a lot of good things.”
In the game Waverly was outshot on goal 9-6 and on drew even on corners with three apiece.
Waverly will return all but three players next season, with Kennedy Westbrook, Alyvia Daddona, and Kelsey Ward graduating.
